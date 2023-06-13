WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 13

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com.

For the June 13 edition of WWE NXT, the gold brand presented a night that would test the key players on a developing brand.



Mustafa Ali teamed up with NXT North American champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate to test the resolve of Schism, including giving Joe Gacy one last chance to prove his value.



Ilja Dragunov stepped up to a motivated Baron Corbin while Bron Breakker watched closely, following his attack of The Czar last week. Breakker also promised a follow-up to his challenge of WWE world heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.



The new No. 1 contender to the NXT women's champion, Thea Hail, would face her biggest test in a match with Cora Jade. Roxanne Perez looked for revenge against Tatum Paxley.



This was only the foundation of an episode that would continue NXT's chaotic spring.

