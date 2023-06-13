WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 13

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 13June 13, 2023
For the June 13 edition of WWE NXT, the gold brand presented a night that would test the key players on a developing brand.
Mustafa Ali teamed up with NXT North American champion Wes Lee and Tyler Bate to test the resolve of Schism, including giving Joe Gacy one last chance to prove his value.
Ilja Dragunov stepped up to a motivated Baron Corbin while Bron Breakker watched closely, following his attack of The Czar last week. Breakker also promised a follow-up to his challenge of WWE world heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.
The new No. 1 contender to the NXT women's champion, Thea Hail, would face her biggest test in a match with Cora Jade. Roxanne Perez looked for revenge against Tatum Paxley.
This was only the foundation of an episode that would continue NXT's chaotic spring.
Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Schism
- A brawl broke out before the bell. Once it calmed, Ali took the ring and was welcomed by the crowd with a "Prince Ali" chant. He is a top guy to this NXT crowd.
- Lee, Bate and Ali hit a triple Bop and Bang followed by simultaneous dives onto their opponents on the outside. They showed chemistry as an oddball trio.
- Reid ducked the 450 splash and sent Ali hard into the turnbuckle, The veteran's sell on this impact made it look vicious.
- The referee did not see Bate tag in after kicked Fowler into him, and Schism nearly beat Lee with a swing into a powerbomb. However, a second referee stopped it.
After a messy final sequence where Joe Gacy nearly pinned Wes Lee, Tyler Bate ran in to knock out Jagger Reid with the Tyler Driver 98 to win.
As always, Schism perform at a high level in the ring no matter how much the gimmick cannot get over. Reid and Rip Fowler sold very well for the babyface team, and Gacy got a little credibility with a near-win.
If Schism does not drastically change after this loss, the group will have nothing left to bring to the main roster despite the talent involved.
Mustafa Ali was the star of the match, working like he has not had a real opportunity in years. He looked near-unstoppable and picks up his second win in NXT.
The longer he lasts in NXT, the more likely it is that he dethrones the NXT North American champion. Lee will first need to beat Bate one on one, who is a phenomenal performer in his own right with momentum.
Result
Bate, Lee and Ali def. Schism by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Seth "Freakin" Rollins Agrees to World Title Match Next Week Against Bron Breakker
- The crowd sang Rollins' theme without prompting even while Breakker's theme was still playing.
Ilja Dragunov tried to rush the ring after Bron Breakker arrived, but officials pulled him back. Seth "Freakin" Rollins interrupted on the titantron and agreed to the match next week in NXT for his World Heavyweight Championship.
Last week's challenge was a big deal, and confirming it will happen gives NXT a must-see match next week. It is just a shame that The Messiah could not appear himself to answer the challenge instead of sending a video.
Given The Czar in the room, Breakker will not win. However, he can prove he is ready for the big time when the next call-ups from NXT happen.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Cora Jade vs. Thea Hail (w/ Duke Hudson)
- Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey taunted Hail about poor technique in the battle royal. Hudson called Andre Chase again, begging him to return.
- NXT showed a hype package for Brooke then she spoke in an interview about making the most of any opportunity. Jade slapped Brooke before she headed to the ring.
- Jade added a purple streak to her hair, which fit her presentation well.
- Gulak and Dempsey came out to clap for Hail after her submission win.
Cora Jade tried to hurt Thea with her kendo stick. However, the referee took it away from her. While he was distracted, Dana Brooke sent Jade into the steel steps. This set up Hail to lock in a Kimura Lock to force a submission.
This match did get nearly enough time to sell its importance. Hail picked up an emphatic submission win (with help from Brooke), but this match should have allowed fans a stronger view of what she can do in the ring.
Tiffany Stratton will be Hail's ultimate test, though it will also be an important match for NXT women's champion. She must prove she can build up young talent rather than just beat them. This is an essential role for NXT champions.
The Generation of Jade losing by submission in four minutes, no matter the circumstances, is a step back. Brooke may be around to ultimately put her over, but NXT has played a dangerous game with stop-and-start booking.
Result
Hail def. Jade by submission.
Grade
D
Notable Moments