Hot Takes, Predictions for Jets' Most Impactful Free-agent Signings

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets have invested a lot of money and resources into being a contender in the 2023 season.

Trading for Aaron Rodgers is the headliner, but the Jets brought in a notable free-agent class that featured several signings who are going to be expected to make a difference.

In all, New York signed 18 players to contracts worth $80.7 million, per Spotrac. Some of those were free agents they simply retained such as Solomon Thomas, who will be coming back on a one-year deal.

However, the class has a strong outside influence. The receiving corps got multiple reinforcements including Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods were notable additions on defense.

While optimism tends to be the default mindset in the spring and early summer, it's a good time to take a look at how each free agent projects on the roster.

Here, we'll take a look at the new additions and come up with three hot takes and predictions for how the free-agent class will pan out.