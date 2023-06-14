Hot Takes, Predictions for Jets' Most Impactful Free-agent Signings

Hot Takes, Predictions for Jets' Most Impactful Free-agent SigningsJune 14, 2023
The New York Jets have invested a lot of money and resources into being a contender in the 2023 season.
Trading for Aaron Rodgers is the headliner, but the Jets brought in a notable free-agent class that featured several signings who are going to be expected to make a difference.
In all, New York signed 18 players to contracts worth $80.7 million, per Spotrac. Some of those were free agents they simply retained such as Solomon Thomas, who will be coming back on a one-year deal.
However, the class has a strong outside influence. The receiving corps got multiple reinforcements including Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods were notable additions on defense.
While optimism tends to be the default mindset in the spring and early summer, it's a good time to take a look at how each free agent projects on the roster.
Here, we'll take a look at the new additions and come up with three hot takes and predictions for how the free-agent class will pan out.
Allen Lazard Will Have Less Than 700 Yards
None of the Jets' free-agent signings got more money than Allen Lazard. The former Packers wideout inked a four-year, $44 million contract with an out that could make it a two-year, $22 million contract.
It wasn't egregious by any stretch. The receiver market has exploded recently, so getting one of the best players in a weak free-agent class for a decent contract was a good find.
However, it's best to temper expectations when it comes to Lazard's production.
There is a built-in connection with Rodgers, and his abilities as a run-blocker are bound to ensure the 27-year-old is going to get a nice share of the snaps, but he's already shown his ceiling as a receiver. He's a solid second option who can be a contested-catch specialist, but he's not going to put up huge numbers.
Last season, Lazard had every opportunity to become a No. 1 receiver. With just Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb as his primary competition for targets, he wound up with just 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns on 100 targets.
This year, he'll be in a much more talented group of receivers. Garrett Wilson is the No. 1 option, and Mecole Hardman will earn targets. Corey Davis and Denzel Mims are similar receivers who could steal some attention, too.
Last season is the only time Lazard had more than 700 yards receiving. It's not a given that he's going to cross that threshold again.
Quinton Jefferson Will Repeat Career Year in 2023
Quinton Jefferson could wind up being the most productive of the free agents they signed in the offseason.
Acquiring the defensive tackle on a one-year, $3.6 million contract didn't make any headlines, but it's the kind of move that everyone will look back on by November and wonder how the Jets got away with it.
Jefferson is coming off his most productive year as a pass-rusher. He finished the season with 5.5 sacks and 35 pressures, per Sports Info Solutions. The sacks were a career high while the pressures were just four off of his best number, which he hit in 2021.
The 30-year-old is on his fourth team in as many seasons, but he's been productive at all four stops.
He'll be key in replacing Sheldon Rankins who left for Houston in free agency.
Jefferson should be able to slot in right beside Quinnen Williams and take advantage of the opportunity. The 25-year-old led the team in sacks last season and is the kind of interior presence who commands double teams.
Having a pass-rusher like Jefferson beside him should be a boost to an already-talented defensive front.
Billy Turner Will Become a Starter
Billy Turner was a sneaky-good pickup, and he'll likely wind up playing a bigger role than expected right now. He is one of many former Packers who will be joining the Jets.
The 31-year-old is a nine-year veteran with 75 career starts that include experience as both a guard and tackle. That kind of experience and versatility are important on an offensive line that has its fair share of injury questions coming into the season.
Alijah Vera-Tucker has played both guard and tackle early in his career but is coming off of a torn ACL. Duane Brown, 37, suffered a torn rotator cuff, and Mekhi Becton has played in just two games over the last two seasons with knee injuries.
The tackles are particularly concerning. Brown is at the age when injuries are going to be a constant concern, and Becton's size could be a hindrance to staying healthy and getting through 17 games.
Of course, Turner doesn't have a perfect bill of health, either. He only played in eight games due to knee injuries, though he did finish the season healthy and started the final four contests of the year.
The North Dakota State product has been solid when called upon. According to Sports Info Solutions, he has given up just two sacks on 741 pass-blocking snaps over the last two years.
The Jets have added quite a few new faces to provide depth. Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon and Yodny Cajuste will join rookies Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren. However, Turner is the free agent most likely to make an impact.