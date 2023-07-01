Seth Rollins Retains WWE World Heavyweight Title vs. Finn Bálor at Money in the Bank

Photo credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Bálor at Money in the Bank in London on Saturday to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Fresh off his Money in the Bank win earlier in the show, Damian Priest dropped by at ringside to take in the match.

Bálor appeared to have the upper hand after hitting a pair of Coups de Grace on Rollins. He then went to the top rope to attempt a third for the pin and the win.

However, The Archer of Infamy got out of his chair at ringside and distracted his Judgment Day teammate. Rollins took advantage of the situation and soon finished the challenger off with a Stomp to retain the title.

Afterward, the two Judgment Day members argued, with the Irishman even shoving Priest in anger.

WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Championship as the main men's title for Raw, allowing undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns to remain on SmackDown and continue his historic title run.

After they each won Triple Threat matches, Rollins and Bálor faced each other in a singles contest for the right to represent Raw in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions, and The Visionary was victorious.

Rollins went on to beat AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia to become the inaugural titleholder.

Since then, The Visionary has placed emphasis on being a fighting champion and defending the belt as often as possible. He recently issued an open challenge and beat Priest after the Judgment Day member accepted.

The Archer of Infamy was unhappy when he saw that Bálor attempted to interfere on his behalf, causing a potential issue within the stable.

In the wake of Priest's loss, the Irishman stepped up and challenged Rollins, and he drew on their lengthy history with each other upon doing so.

The Prince recalled facing Rollins seven years ago at SummerSlam for the right to become the first universal champion. Bálor won the match, but he injured his shoulder and had to relinquish the belt the next night.

Bálor said Rollins cost him his momentum, his title and a year of his career, and he vowed to do the same to him at Money in the Bank.

The Visionary accepted the challenge, cementing the first PPV defense of his reign.

Bálor pushed Rollins to his limit, but The Visionary retained the title at the O2 Arena and will continue to be the face of Raw.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.