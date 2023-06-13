Kylian Mbappé Denies He'll Leave PSG in 2023 amid Real Madrid, Contract Rumors

Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Superstar forward Kylian Mbappé announced his intention Tuesday to remain with Paris Saint-Germain next season amid rumors and speculation about his future.

Mbappé tweeted that he is "very happy" at PSG and plans on staying with the club through at least the 2023-24 season:

The Frenchman's comments come after world football insider Fabrizio Romano reported Monday that Mbappé informed PSG that he plans to decline the option in his contract for the 2024-25 season, meaning his contract would expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Mbappé has been linked to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, and according to ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, they are prepared to make a bid for Mbappé as soon as this summer if PSG makes him available.

