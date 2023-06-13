X

    Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Celebrated by Twitter for Winning 1st NBA Title in Team History

    Doric SamJune 13, 2023

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    The Denver Nuggets faced a tough battle from the Miami Heat in Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but they seized the opportunity to close out the series on their home floor with a 94-89 victory for their first NBA championship in their 47 years in the league.

    The Nuggets trailed by as many as 10 points in Monday's matchup before clawing their way back into it in the second half. The teams traded leads over the final two minutes of the fourth quarter before Denver was able to pull away late to the delight of the fans at Ball Arena.

    Star center Nikola Jokić led the way with another stellar performance, recording 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 16 rebounds and four assists in the victory. The two-time NBA MVP was named NBA Finals MVP, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of his generation.

    In addition to Jokić's big night, Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jamal Murray notched 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Nuggets also played some stellar defense down the stretch, with Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown spearheading the strong effort on that end of the floor.

    NBA Twitter rightfully celebrated the Nuggets for earning their first championship in franchise history:

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    NUGGETS NATION...<br><br>WE DID IT

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JOKIC AND THE NUGGETS WIN THEIR FIRST NBA TITLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/PvMD6Ohbzt">pic.twitter.com/PvMD6Ohbzt</a>

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Denver deserved it this year. Congrats to them.!

    Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

    Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn't quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves! 👏🏽🏆

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    The Denver Nuggets have won the 2023 championship.<br><br>One hell of a run. Epic performance in this NBA Finals, particularly on defense. The best team in the league showed its ability to win in many different ways from night to night.

    Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider

    Eight years after Nikola Jokić first landed in Denver to start an unlikely climb to the top of the basketball world, the Nuggets are NBA champions.<br><br>Party on, Denver.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets for winning the NBA Title!!! 🏆

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    CONGRATS TO THE DENVER NUGGETS, NBA CHAMPS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    All hail the Joker!!!!!! Congrats to the long suffering Nuggets fans and <a href="https://twitter.com/ChuckMindenhall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChuckMindenhall</a>

    Chuck Mindenhall @ChuckMindenhall

    Waited a long long time for this. <a href="https://t.co/puWEUuybqn">pic.twitter.com/puWEUuybqn</a>

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Congrats Denver. Dominant run. Whew. They're gonna be tough to unseat next year, too.

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Great season for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nuggets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nuggets</a>. They were the best team basically all year long and got their first ring as a result.

    P.J. ZIEGLER @PJFOX8

    The best team all season won the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>. It's always good to see new faces win a championship. <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    The Denver Nuggets: worthy champions. They deserve this, and they earned it.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Stan Kroenke owned teams that now have won four championships in the past year and a half:<br><br>🏈 Rams: Super Bowl Champs (2/13/2022)<br>🥍 Colorado Mammoth: National Lacrosse League Champs (6/18/2022)<br>🏒 Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Champs (6/26/2022)<br>🏀 Denver Nuggets: NBA Champs… <a href="https://t.co/tpJKFuGAW4">pic.twitter.com/tpJKFuGAW4</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Salute to Jokic. Dominant numbers the whole way, made some dubious officiating in this game irrelevant while a lot of his role players struggled at the same time. Unassailable run

    The Nuggets could have folded multiple times throughout Monday's matchup, as the Heat put up the fight that was expected of them. Miami held them to 17.9 percent (5-of-28) from three-point range, but their defense allowed them to overcome their tough shooting night.

    After a quiet start to the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler (21 points) came alive in the fourth quarter to give Denver a scare. However, the Nuggets didn't panic and held off Miami's late surge.

    Denver head coach Michael Malone had his team prepared to play with the grit and desperation needed to close out the NBA Finals. Jokić and company fulfilled their dreams of becoming champions, capping off an incredible 2022-23 season.