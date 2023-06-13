Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Celebrated by Twitter for Winning 1st NBA Title in Team History

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Denver Nuggets faced a tough battle from the Miami Heat in Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but they seized the opportunity to close out the series on their home floor with a 94-89 victory for their first NBA championship in their 47 years in the league.

The Nuggets trailed by as many as 10 points in Monday's matchup before clawing their way back into it in the second half. The teams traded leads over the final two minutes of the fourth quarter before Denver was able to pull away late to the delight of the fans at Ball Arena.

Star center Nikola Jokić led the way with another stellar performance, recording 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 16 rebounds and four assists in the victory. The two-time NBA MVP was named NBA Finals MVP, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of his generation.

In addition to Jokić's big night, Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jamal Murray notched 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Nuggets also played some stellar defense down the stretch, with Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown spearheading the strong effort on that end of the floor.

NBA Twitter rightfully celebrated the Nuggets for earning their first championship in franchise history:

The Nuggets could have folded multiple times throughout Monday's matchup, as the Heat put up the fight that was expected of them. Miami held them to 17.9 percent (5-of-28) from three-point range, but their defense allowed them to overcome their tough shooting night.

After a quiet start to the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler (21 points) came alive in the fourth quarter to give Denver a scare. However, the Nuggets didn't panic and held off Miami's late surge.

Denver head coach Michael Malone had his team prepared to play with the grit and desperation needed to close out the NBA Finals. Jokić and company fulfilled their dreams of becoming champions, capping off an incredible 2022-23 season.