Sam Howell Named Commanders' Starting QB over Jacoby Brissett After Camp Competition

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

The Washington Commanders named Sam Howell as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season on Friday.

The 22-year-old beat out Jacoby Brissett for the gig.

Howell was a fifth-round pick for the Commanders in the 2022 NFL draft and made one start for them last season, throwing for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 22-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He also rushed for a score.

The Commanders reshuffled their quarterback room this offseason, cutting ties with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke while signing Brissett and abstaining from drafting a signal-caller this offseason.

The message seemed to be pretty clear: Washington saw Howell as a starting-caliber option.

According to ESPN's John Keim, "Washington's scouts gave him a grade that equated to a second-round pick. Some of them gave him a third-round equivalent but others had him in the late first. One source said leading into the draft that, had they not traded for Wentz, they would have targeted Howell on the second day."

So, Washington seemingly has thought highly of Howell since he was drafted. Now, he has to prove he's worthy of that belief.

In Brissett, the team still has a veteran option behind him. He has played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns in his career, making 48 career starts and throwing for 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The 30-year-old served as a temporary starter for the Browns last season until Deshaun Watson completed his suspension, and he threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The team was 4-7 with him as the starter.

Brissett isn't the sexiest option at the position, but he's a reliable veteran to call upon in a pinch. For now, though, the Commanders are Howell's team.