Tom Brady Congratulates Novak Djokovic at French Open After 23rd Grand Slam Win

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Brady, owner of the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history, was in the crowd at Roland Garros to see a new Grand Slams record set in men's tennis.

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 Sunday to win the 2023 French Open and his 23rd Grand Slam, passing Rafael Nadal for the most singles titles in men's tennis history.

Brady, who watched the match from Djokovic's player box beside Djokovic's wife, Jelena, congratulated Djokovic after his historic victory.

According to Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors, Djokovic told Serbian journalists in 2021 that he speaks with Brady "frequently."

"I speak with Tom Brady frequently about training and recovery," Djokovic said. "I make an effort to make use of the opportunity to share something with all sportsmen and sportswomen, things that aided me or hindered me, and I ask questions, especially to those who have reached the pinnacle of their sport."

Djokovic called Brady an "absolute legend" in February 2022 with an Instagram story reacting to Brady's first retirement announcement.

"Absolute legend! Thank you for all the inspiration," Djokovic wrote.

During Friday's French Open final, Djokovic went down 3-0 early to Ruud in the first set but came back to force a tiebreak which he dominated, 7-1, before winning the next two sets.

Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams for the second-most Grand Slam wins of all time. Both are one behind Margaret Court, who holds the record with 24.

In January, Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Australian Open. He will have a shot at continuing his bid for a Calendar Slam in July at Wimbledon.