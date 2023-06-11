Tom Brady Hits Drone Flying over Ocean from a Boat on 1st Try in MrBeast Video

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Brady may be firmly committed to his post-football life, but his arm doesn't look ready to retire.

The future Hall of Famer flashed his accuracy in a video with social media star Mr. Beast, nailing his drone out of the air on the first try.

Brady's second attempt at completing a pass was a little less successful, with Karl Jacobs allowing a perfectly thrown ball to smack off his shoulder and into the ocean. (It's likely Brady had some flashbacks to his late New England tenure in that moment.)

Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL in February on the one-year anniversary of his short-lived first retirement. He has since reiterated on several occasions he has no interest in coming back for a 24th NFL season.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I've already told people that lots of times," Brady told Sports Illustrated earlier this month.

Brady's next football endeavor will come in the form of ownership, as he's set to buy a minority piece of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 45-year-old told ESPN that team ownership is a "dream come true."