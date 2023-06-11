Dana White: 'Makes Sense' to End UFC Women's Featherweight Division as Nunes Retires

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amanda Nunes retired following her victory over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on Saturday, and UFC's women's featherweight division might be going with her.

UFC president Dana White said "probably yes" regarding the the possibility of the dissolving the division altogether.

"I don't make these decisions right after a fight," he told reporters. "She told me when she walked over to the side of the cage that she was retiring. I don't know, but it makes sense.

Fans won't be surprised if Saturday saw the last women's featherweight fight in UFC for a long time.

The promotion added the weight class almost entirely for Cris Cyborg, who debuted with UFC in 2016 and became the second-ever women's featherweight champion in 2017. Nunes defeated Cyborg for the gold at UFC 232 in December 2018 and didn't drop the belt until her newly minted retirement.

Over the years, UFC has struggled to maintain enough depth within the division. Its official rankings list Nunes as the champ and no challengers included below her.

Saturday was just the third time the 35-year-old defended the women's featherweight championship. She previously beat Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 and then Megan Anderson at UFC 259. More than two years had passed since she submitted Anderson.

With Nunes gone, there isn't a compelling reason to keep things going.