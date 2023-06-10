Arcangelo Trainer Jena Antonucci After Historic Belmont Win: 'Never Give Up'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The final jewel in the Triple Crown was won by the Jena Antonucci-trained Arcangelo on Saturday in the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Long Island's Belmont Park.

Arcangelo edged two horses trained by Todd A. Pletcher for the victory—Forte and Tapit Trice.

Arcangelo's victory made Antonucci the first female trainer in history to win a Triple Crown race.

"Never give up," Antonucci said when asked what her message would be to those who never thought a female trainer could win a Triple Crown race. "If you can't find a seat at the table, make your own table. Build your team and never give up. You are seen. People see you. Just keep working your butt off."

Antonucci entered the Belmont Stakes with seven first-place finishes in 48 starts during the 2023 season, according to Equibase. Some of her other top horses include Five Star Momma, Doctor J Dub and Gemonteer.

With the Triple Crown season now complete, horse racing fans will now shift their focus to potential contenders for the 2024 season.