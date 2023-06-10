X

    Belmont Stakes 2023: Triple Crown Results, Standings, Payouts, Replay Highlights

    Jack MurrayJune 10, 2023

    Horses leave the starting gate during the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., won the race. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    The 2023 Belmont Stakes Champion has been crowned and history has been made.

    Arcangelo, who came into the race with 8-1 odds, took home the title after a late surge. The thoroughbred was trained by Jena Antonucci, and this was the first time that a horse with a female trainer has won the race.

    Tim Sullivan @TimSullivan714

    Jena Antonucci, first female trainer to win Belmont Stakes: "If you can't find a seat at the table, make your own table." Well said, well done.

    National Treasure led for the early stages of the race, coming in with the third-best odds on the day. Forte came into the race with the top odds at 2-1, but a difficult start plagued the horse, and a comeback attempt stalled out at second place. Tapit Trice, who came in with 3-1 odds, finished in third.

    FOX Sports @FOXSports

    Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! <a href="https://t.co/KBkVE4qwwF">pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF</a>

    Here's the complete order of finish and payouts for the top-three horses.

    Belmont Stakes Standings, Payouts

    1. Arcangelo $17.90, $7.20, $4.90

    2. Forte x, $4.30, $3.30

    3. Tapit Trice x, x, $4.10

    4. Hit Show

    4. Angel of Empire

    Forte was looking for redemption after missing both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness as a result of a bruised foot. The stallion was unable to fully recover from the slow start, but the charge to second place received praise on Twitter.

    Horse Capper @Paddock_Prince

    Arcangelo with a great trip and ride. That was an unbelievable effort from Forte off a layoff like that.

    American Pharoah @NonprofitRs

    Also, hats off to forte. Literally nothing went right in the last month, coming off of a layoff, 12f, injury everything in mind, that was an exceptional second.

    National Treasure won the Preakness and came into the Belmont Stakes with 5-1 odds. It appeared that the thoroughbred could run away with the race, but the stamina did not hold.

    Arcangelo had two wins in 2023, including a win at Belmont Park in May at the 2023 Peter Pan G3.

    Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, did not race after finishing third in the Preakness.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

