Belmont Stakes 2023: Triple Crown Results, Standings, Payouts, Replay Highlights

The 2023 Belmont Stakes Champion has been crowned and history has been made.

Arcangelo, who came into the race with 8-1 odds, took home the title after a late surge. The thoroughbred was trained by Jena Antonucci, and this was the first time that a horse with a female trainer has won the race.

National Treasure led for the early stages of the race, coming in with the third-best odds on the day. Forte came into the race with the top odds at 2-1, but a difficult start plagued the horse, and a comeback attempt stalled out at second place. Tapit Trice, who came in with 3-1 odds, finished in third.

Here's the complete order of finish and payouts for the top-three horses.

Belmont Stakes Standings, Payouts

1. Arcangelo $17.90, $7.20, $4.90

2. Forte x, $4.30, $3.30

3. Tapit Trice x, x, $4.10

4. Hit Show

4. Angel of Empire

Forte was looking for redemption after missing both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness as a result of a bruised foot. The stallion was unable to fully recover from the slow start, but the charge to second place received praise on Twitter.

National Treasure won the Preakness and came into the Belmont Stakes with 5-1 odds. It appeared that the thoroughbred could run away with the race, but the stamina did not hold.

Arcangelo had two wins in 2023, including a win at Belmont Park in May at the 2023 Peter Pan G3.

Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, did not race after finishing third in the Preakness.

