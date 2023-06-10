Several UConn Students Expelled for Vandalizing Campus Following Men's CBB Title Win

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The University of Connecticut confirmed that multiple students were expelled from the school for vandalizing the campus after the UConn men's basketball team won the NCAA national championship in April.

According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz divulged the news Saturday, saying: "Although we can't address individual students' outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions."

Reitz added that investigations into some students are still ongoing after they were arrested during the national title celebration.

Per the AP, some students damaged a police cruiser, flipped a van on its side, smashed windows and pulled down signs and light poles.

UConn officials said thousands of dollars in damage was done, and more than a dozen students were arrested.

Under the leadership of head coach Dan Hurley, the Huskies reached the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive year last season, going 31-8 and earning a No. 4 seed in the tourney.

UConn defeated Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas and Gonzaga en route to the Final Four. Once there, the Huskies beat Miami 72-59 and then San Diego State in the National Championship Game by a 76-59 score.

That marked Connecticut's first national title since 2014 and its third since the 2010-11 season.

Reitz said that while the students who were expelled were entitled to an appeals process, the appeals have already happened, and their expulsion is final.