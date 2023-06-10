Arcangelo Wins Belmont Stakes 2023; Jena Antonucci 1st Female Trainer to Win Race

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Arcangelo won the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday after pulling ahead of National Treasure down the stretch, running away from the rest of the pack and holding off a late-charging Forte.

With that victory, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to ever win a Triple Crown race.

In addition, jockey Javier Castellano earned his second Triple Crown win this year after riding Mage to a Kentucky Derby victory.

Here's a look at the top-five order of finish and payouts.

Order of Finish (Top 5)

1. Arcangelo (7-1)

2. Forte (2-1)

3. Tapit Trice (5-1)

4. Hit Show (9-1)—Dead Heat

4. Angel of Empire (7-2)—Dead Heat

Odds via Belmont Stakes website.

Payouts

Win (Arcangelo): $17.80, $7.20, $4.90

Place (Forte): $4.30, $3.30

Show (Tapit Trice): $4.10

National Treasure set the pace for most of the race. Tapit Shoes provided some pressure on the inside rail while the majority of the pack stayed together. Red Route One was behind the pack.

Arcangelo made a big move right before the final stretch, getting the inside rail and then passing up National Treasure. It was all Arcangelo down the stretch, however, with a winning time of 2:29.23.

Arcangelo went into Belmont on a roll with a win at Gulfstream Park in March followed by victory at the Peter Pan Stakes in May. Antonucci clearly did great work with the horse, although that's been the norm for her work for quite some time. She already sported an impressive resume with 1,914 starts since 2010 (160 wins, 238 second-place finishes, 231 third-place results).

Antonucci entered the Belmont Stakes as the 11th woman to ever train a horse running the event. Now she has made history 50 years after Secretariat's tremendous record-breaking run at Belmont to close the most remarkable Triple Crown effort in the sport's timeline.