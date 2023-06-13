F1 23 Review: Career Mode Impressions, Gameplay Videos and Esports Appeal

EA Sports

If last year was a big revamp to match real-world changes around the sport of Formula One, this year's F1 23 from developer Codemasters and EA Sports is a chance to push the series to new heights.

With a year to digest regulation changes that impacted the sport and promised upgrades to visuals and gameplay, F1 23 certainly hits the starting line with a shot at being the best entry in the series.

It hardly stops with the basics, either. The beloved story mode, dubbed Braking Point, returns after a brief hiatus and the game's systems attempt to carefully string all of the game modes together in a way that is rewarding for players.

F1 23 never faced an easy task of topping the ever-improving entries before it, but the carefully laid plans suggest a podium finish at worst if it all comes together well.

Gameplay

A year ago, F1 22 told the public it revamped physics and it indeed felt that way, largely creating a better feeling experience.

Now it's time for a sense of deja vu.

F1 23 arrives at the opening gun promising the same thing, revamped driving physics that better match the real-life changes while taking into account player feedback and data—and the result is great.

Vehicles feel both heavier and slightly slippier than last year's effort, which actually makes some sense based on how the real sport continues to shift in response to the recent changes to regulations.

In line with this, braking feels like it got the biggest change and longtime players might have to recalibrate the most, as it's pretty easy to lock up too hard or send the rear into a near-spin.

It's clear tire management remains one of the focal points of gameplay (understandably so). Race-long strategy and finishing a race much different than a player started it remains a thing for both players and opponents, A.I. or otherwise.

That feeling of immersion that really emerged last year when vehicles remained bunched up longer instead of the video-game feeling of breaking away or falling behind returns too, which makes a strong finish feel even more rewarding.

That bit of variety extends to all facets of the game too. It feels like there are notably more overtakes, safety cars and even red flags to change up the on-track experience going on, which really livens up the feel.

Opponent A.I. again feels good too, with other drivers getting aggressive at what feels like the right times and taking corners realistically.

F1 23 finally introduces a race length setting, letting players chop things down to 35 percent race length. It's the latest in a long line of moves attempting to appeal to as many players as possible. It feels great and makes a ton of sense in all respects.

The game also boasts "PrecisionDrive technology" aimed at helping players on controllers. This is probably the best a Formula One game has ever felt on controller as a result, with the more precise feel of the analog sticks and feedback loop provided by vibrations giving players a better understanding of each track's nuances.

Graphics and Presentation

One of the first things returning players will notice about F1 23 is the new user interface (UI) meant to match the real-world presentation of Formula One.

It's a nice touch that not only brings things in line with the sport itself, but other sports games, while also becoming easier to navigate and digest.

Visually, the game boasts a new coloring system that indeed looks different—for the better. The game feels more vibrant and colorful while remaining true to the real-world tracks found throughout the game.

That's a big emphasis again—the deep detail doesn't just apply to the specific little ripples and rough patches of each track. The backgrounds and crowds beyond the track itself remain a visual treat that provides depth to the immersion. This is even true of debuting circuits such as the timely addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Don't forget dynamic weather and time of day effects, which are both appealing to the senses and have rather significant impacts on not just moment-to-moment gameplay, but race-long strategy when it comes to resource management.

It will also be instantly clear that sound design has been beefed up, too. More varied, ear-rattling engine sounds greet players and little things like splatters of grit thrown back at the camera now hit the ears for a nice immersion-boosting effect, too.

Given the above, F1 23 is one of the most impressive blends of simulation gameplay and presentation in sports games right now, which is quite an exclamation point for a game that keeps one-upping itself in these areas.

Braking Point 2, F1 World, Esports and More

A year ago, F1 22 actually took a break from its narrative-based Braking Point mode, an omission that hurt but was also understandable given how tough it would've been to top just one year later.

But two years out, Braking Point 2 was 100 percent worth the wait.

Protagonist Aiden Jackson and antagonist Devon Butler return for the latest entry in the saga. This time they are teammates on the Konnersport Butler Racing Team to kick off a story mode that spans the 2022 and 2023 seasons, which is fitting given the one-year hiatus.

One of the narrative's high points is the presence of Butler's sister, Callie Mayer, who was the first woman to win a Formula 2 title and now has sights on F1. That adds some fun what if? tension smartly layered around the normal types of story beats.

This story again leans into social media and cutscenes to help progress and it's still fun to hate on the true-to-life Butler, who isn't necessarily the top driver on the team because of his actual on-track skill, but due to dollar signs he brings to it.

F1 World, taking over for F1 Life from last year, neatly loops in every game mode, combining the usual single-player progression with all multiplayer modes. This isn't unfamiliar for gamers who enjoy other genres—in the sporting world, it's akin to NBA 2K's MyCareer, for example.

Within, players can upgrade their F1 World vehicle with parts and, as in the past, hire crew members strategically while building up vehicles and otherwise. It's a fun minigame of sorts to aim for certain goals and fill out a team to better accomplish them.

Like any online game these days, F1 World progression can happen through challenges tied to seasonal events. It doesn't feel too out of place, though it won't escape criticism for feeling similar to models other games follow. The positive outlook, though, is constant players will keep getting refreshed content and lapsed players should come back to something new often

As a result, it's certainly not a horrible thing for a racing game to have, as it might entice story-only players to keep engaging with the game year-round through other modes.

Goals and compendiums in F1 World are nice detail-focused items to dive into early and often. The compendium provides a trove of information and is that little extra effort that helps near-niche sports games like this really stand out.

In yet another smart push for making the game as appealing as possible to all types of players, the Podium Pass now extends beyond the usual level 30 cap to give players more things to earn.

The game also promises an online safety rating, which makes its debut at a smart time as the audience continues to expand. Giving out reputation based on behavior and more is a smart way to keep the community thriving.

As always, the F1 series reigns supreme in the tweakable options menus. Want to adjust the front camber from 2.50-3.50? It's there. How about rear toe? Further setups tweaking now applies to the suspension sections, meaning more personal, varied setups on a player-to-player basis.

F1 23 runs well, of course, continuing to surge ahead as a smooth-playing experience as it enters its third year on next-generation consoles.

Conclusion

F1 23 feels like a more robust, in-depth game compared to its counterparts, which is saying something given what past titles in the series offered players.

But Braking Point 2 feels like an improved story mode, the game-wide integration of progression and seasons feels solid and details like customization and off-track details doesn't feel like a mere outline like it has in year's past.

And that's merely glossing over the splendid on-track action. Few racers catch this feeling of speed and control over the minutia, steering F1 23 easily to best-in-series status and one of the best overall simulations on the market.