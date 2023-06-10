Inside Miami Heat Locker Room After Another Demoralizing NBA Finals Loss

Robby Illanes/NBAE via Getty Images

MIAMI — The Miami Heat's locker room was mute late Friday night. Players got dressed slowly at their locker stalls with heads tilted downward.

Big man Bam Adebayo sat at his stall, mouth ajar, staring into space before proceeding to get ready for his postgame press conference obligations.

Across the way, shooting guard Max Strus was visibly infuriated. He didn't score a single point in 18 minutes of play, the second time he's failed to register a point in these NBA Finals. As he finished getting dressed, cameras and reporters began setting up camp around his stall.

"Y'all need to talk to me?" he asked in an irritable manner. The four-year veteran then took questions like a professional.

After suffering a demoralizing 108-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Heat now find themselves down 3-1 with their season on the line going into Game 5 on Monday in Denver.

In three of four Finals contests, the Heat have failed to score more than 95 points, dropping both home games. In Game 4 on Friday, Nikola Jokić sat on the bench for the majority of the fourth quarter due to foul trouble, but the Heat couldn't capitalize on his absence.

The Heat are wounded, but very much still prideful. Much has been made of the legion of undrafted players on the Heat's roster. Is it fair to wonder if there's a talent gap distancing the Nuggets from the Heat?

"It's disrespectful for people to say that because you can't just trick your way into the Finals. It takes talent," team leader Udonis Haslem told Bleacher Report before exiting the locker room.

"I don't know what the f--- they're talking about with that s---. Yes, we have some undrafted players, but they're also talented players and we've made it this far. We just have to limit our mistakes.

"They got 20 points off our f---ing [14] turnovers. That s--- can't happen. But I believe in this team just like I did on those teams when we had D-Wade and LeBron [James]. I have no doubt we'll respond accordingly."

Kyle Lowry also candidly dismissed that narrative.

"People are always going to run their mouths. It's like a--holes, everybody's got one," Lowry told B/R while getting dressed. "We've been in this situation the entire playoffs where people have counted us out and said we're an undrafted team, but we are in the NBA Finals for a damn reason. I don't think we listen to the noise because, at the end of the day, a team is 15 deep."

Miami has relied heavily on Jimmy Butler being a shot creator and a distributor. He led his team with 25 points on 9-of-17 from the field to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. With the exception of Kyle Lowry off the bench, Miami seems to lack another player capable of initiating and creating quality shots at will.

The majority of the Heat's offensive sets are dribble handoffs and crisp ball movement to get the defense to spread out in hopes of giving a shooter a tight window for catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have multiple players who have demonstrated the ability to get a bucket beyond their two stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

"I think in our offense, we create shots for each other," Lowry told B/R. "I think the Nuggets have a great defensive scheme, but I think we just missed some shots. We're getting to our spots. Tonight was turnovers. That doesn't help at all."

Kevin Love and Lowry met outside the locker room and had a fierce but constructive conversation for several minutes about the team's mishaps and discussed ways to improve for Monday.

"We've been down this road before. If there's anybody that can go to Denver and get a win, it's us," Haslem told B/R. "You allow yourself to be frustrated tonight. But when you wake up, that shit is over and we focus on Game 5. A closeout game is the hardest game to win. We'll be up for the challenge."

Before departing the arena, Lowry shook the hand of Brazilian football star Neymar and gave him a parting message.

"We'll be back for Game 6," he said. "We'll see you then."