Jets' Aaron Rodgers Jokes Zach Wilson 'Hasn't Made My Life Hell Everyday' Since Trade

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Apparently Zach Wilson is biding his time before going after Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets' practices.

Rodgers joked with reporters Friday that Wilson has "been incredible" and "hasn't made my life hell" since they've been working together.

The joke was in reference to this comment from Wilson in January when he was asked about the possibility of the Jets bringing in another quarterback to compete for the starting job:

"I'm gonna make that dude's life hell in practice every day. I'm gonna go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It's not in a negative way, it's in a positive way. It's making everybody else better, hopefully."

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on April 26. Perhaps one reason why Wilson hasn't made his life hell yet is because there isn't a real competition for the starting job.

At least Wilson seems to be adapting to his new situation well. The 23-year-old has had a precipitous fall from grace since being the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He's thrown 15 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and has an 8-14 record in 22 career starts.

Head coach Robert Saleh has continued to speak highly of Wilson, but the short-term plan is built around Rodgers being able to lead the franchise. The four-time NFL MVP will be tasked with ending the Jets' 12-year playoff drought, the longest active streak in the league.