Report: 'Prominent' Clippers Player Would 'Love' Chris Paul on LAC amid Suns Rumors

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Phoenix Suns notified Chris Paul on Wednesday that they planned to waive him this summer, per Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes. It probably won't take long for the veteran point guard to find a new home once he becomes a free agent.

While speaking on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, Haynes reported that a "prominent" Clippers player texted him saying that the franchise would "love" to have him in Los Angeles.

Haynes previously reported that Paul intends to play for several more years and that he wants to suit up for a contender. What better way to contend for a title than alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in L.A., provided the duo can stay healthy?

Paul previously played for the Clippers from 2011-2017, earning five All-Star selections during his tenure with the franchise. However, L.A. never made it past the Western Conference Semifinals while he was on the roster.

With Russell Westbrook set to become a free agent, the Clippers might need a new starting point guard in 2023-24. Paul has been serviceable despite his decline in scoring during the 202-223 campaign.

The 38-year-old averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 59 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

Given his ability to still make plays, Paul could prove to be a solid facilitator alongside Leonard and George on the Clippers.