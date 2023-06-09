X

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Prize Pool Revealed amid Push for Equal Pay

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2023

    ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: Tierna Davidson #12 of the United States stands on the sideline before a game between the Republic of Ireland and the USWNT at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images)
    Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

    FIFA announced Thursday that all players at the 2023 World Cup will receive at least $30,000, with those prizes escalating up to $270,000 for each player on the championship team.

    Additionally, the financial allocation for the federations will go from $1.5 million for each participating country to $4.3 million for the championship country.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

