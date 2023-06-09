FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Prize Pool Revealed amid Push for Equal Pay

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

FIFA announced Thursday that all players at the 2023 World Cup will receive at least $30,000, with those prizes escalating up to $270,000 for each player on the championship team.

Additionally, the financial allocation for the federations will go from $1.5 million for each participating country to $4.3 million for the championship country.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

