Dalvin Cook Posts Photo from 2022 Dolphins Game amid Vikings Release Rumors

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Is Dalvin Cook hinting on social media that he will sign in Miami?

Hours after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Minnesota Vikings plan to release their star running back, Cook posted a photo of himself celebrating in Miami. The Dolphins are one of the teams interested in signing Cook, per Schefter.

In the photo shared by Cook on his Instagram, he is heading down the tunnel after a 24-16 win on October 16 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cook helped the Vikings to victory over the Dolphins by scoring on a 53-yard rush, a video of which he simultaneously posted on Twitter after news of the release broke Thursday.

Schefter reported that the Dolphins "are expected to have interest in" the Minnesota star after "monitoring Cook for weeks." The Vikings will reportedly try to trade Cook on Thursday before processing his release Friday, per ESPN.



Cook has played with the Vikings for six consecutive seasons, including four straight Pro Bowl campaigns with at least 1,000 yards on the ground.

Despite recording eight touchdowns on 1,173 receiving yards last season, Cook recorded the lowest yards-per-game and yards-per-carry rates of his career and some of the worst advanced stats of any of the NFL's top running backs.

Those declining numbers, combined with a $14.1 million cap hit set to expand to $15.6 million in 2025, apparently led the Vikings to decide to lean on more affordable running backs such as Alexander Mattison instead. That situation leads to an attractive option for the Dolphins, who do not have a running back at Cook's level.

Unless the Vikings find a trade partner Thursday, Cook will be free to sign with any team starting at 4 p.m. Friday.