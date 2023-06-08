French Open 2023 Women's Final: Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Predictions

0 of 3

Iga Swiatek will go after her third French Open title in four years on Saturday against Karolina Muchova.

The top-seeded Pole has not dropped a set on her favorite surface and she should be heavily favored to beat her unseeded Czech opponent.

Swiatek was tested in the second set of her semifinal match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, but she powered through a tiebreak to keep her perfect record on the Paris clay.

Muchova advanced to the final through a three-set battle with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Muchova made three previous Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances before the 2023 French Open, but she only reached the semifinal in one of those events.

Saturday's women's singles final will mark the first time Muchova plays in a major title match, but she can draw on some previous results to challenge the top seed.

Muchova is coming off a win over the No. 2 player in the world and she owns a 1-0 head-to-head record over Swiatek.