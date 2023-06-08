NBA Rumors: Raptors Eye Sergio Scariolo, Kenny Atkinson, Darko Rajaković for HC Job

Elsa/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly targeting Italian coach Sergio Scariolo, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajaković for their head-coaching vacancy.

NBA insider Marc Stein offered an update on the coaching situation Thursday as the Raptors look to replace Nick Nurse.

Scariolo, who coaches Virtus Bologna in Italy's Lega Basket Serie A, was set to meet with Raptors officials this week, but those plans were halted due to the team's upcoming championship series against Olimpia Milano.

The 62-year-old served as an assistant coach under Nurse from 2018 to 2021 before leaving for Italy. He has a decorated international coaching career, winning league championships acorss multiple countries, and has had two stints as Spain's national coach. Under Scariolo's leadership, Spain won the silver medal in 2012 and bronze in 2016 at the Olympic Games.

If hired, Scariolo would become the second European-born head coach in NBA history, joining Igor Kokoskov, who lasted only one season with the Phoenix Suns.

Atkinson just finished his second season as Steve Kerr's top assistant in Golden State. Renowned for his developmental skills, Atkinson previously went 118-190 in four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets while leading a full-scale rebuilding effort.

Rajaković is a well-regarded assistant coach who has spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. He's considered one of the best assistants in basketball who has yet to receive a head-coaching opportunity and has been Taylor Jenkins' right-hand man in Memphis since 2020.

The 44-year-old Serbian would also be the second European-born coach in NBA history.

Nurse, whom the Philadelphia 76ers hired as their next head coach, won the 2019 NBA championship in Toronto and made the playoffs in three of his five seasons.