WWE Rumors: The Cavinder Twins Haven't Signed Full-Time Contracts, Still on NIL Deal

WWE put the Cavinder Twins on NXT this week even though they haven't signed performance contracts with the company yet.

Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still on the NIL deals they signed with WWE in December 2021.

Haley and Hanna previously played college basketball together at Fresno State from 2019 to 2022. The sisters transferred to the University of Miami for the 2022-23 season, but only Haley continued to play basketball after joining the Hurricanes.

The twins were part of the inaugural WWE NIL class. The Next in Line Program is designed to get college athletes training in professional wrestling at a young age with the goal of developing them into future WWE Superstars.

Haley and Hanna made their WWE television debut on Tuesday as part of the Chase U student section celebrating Thea Hail's win in a Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT women's title against Tiffany Stratton.

The Athletic's Chris Vannini noted Haley and Hanna, who were at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, said there is no timeline for them to make a decision about making professional wrestling their career.

"I don't think we've talked about a timeline," Haley told Vannini. "We take it day by day. We came out here and we're going to a Raw event later in July. We're going where our feet are, understanding, getting more into it and seeing where it takes us."

Hanna explained they are "very interested" in the entertainment side of WWE because that's what she and her sister "like to showcase."

Per Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, the twins have an estimated earnings potential of more than $900,000 each per year through various brand deals they have signed.

