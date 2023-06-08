X

    Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray's Dominance Astounds Fans in Nuggets' Game 3 Win vs. Heat

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 8, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 7: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 7, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Nikola Jokić dropped the first-ever 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history and teammate Jamal Murray added a 34-point triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a dominant 109-94 road victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Wednesday evening.

    Jokić had a near triple double at halftime with 14 points, 12 boards and seven dimes. He finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help give Denver a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Murray scored a game-high 34 points (12 in the fourth quarter) on 12-of-22 shooting. He also had 20 points by halftime to give Denver a 53-48 lead into the break.

    Together, the Jokić-Murray duo made NBA history on Wednesday evening in numerous ways.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the first teammates in Finals history to record triple doubles in the same game

    NBA @NBA

    Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to each record 30+ points and 10+ assists in a Finals game!<br><br>Denver leads by 11 with 1:14 to play on ABC 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/clRXnhvVXZ">pic.twitter.com/clRXnhvVXZ</a>

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    🚨 Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić are the first pair of teammates to record 30 point triple doubles in NBA history. (Regular season or playoffs)<br><br>Murray Jokić<br> 34 PTS 32<br> 10 REB 21<br> 10 AST 10 <a href="https://t.co/WkbjGAYtaO">pic.twitter.com/WkbjGAYtaO</a>

    Keerthika Uthayakumar @keerthikau

    Nikola Jokic &amp; Jamal Murray are only duo to both have a 30-point triple-double in NBA playoff history. <br><br>It's the first time a duo has a 20-point triple-double in NBA playoff history.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the 2nd pair of teammates to each have 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, joining Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992 against the Suns per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Jokic becomes the first player since Shaq in 2004 to put up 30+ points and 20+ rebounds in a Finals game

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    So Joker has 3 of the five 30-20-10 playoff games now. Including 2 this year. Seems relevant! <a href="https://t.co/76t7YrwxOy">pic.twitter.com/76t7YrwxOy</a>

    Simply put, the duo put on a masterclass, and now Denver is two wins away from its first-ever NBA championship.

    Twitter praised Jokić and Murray's performances on a night where they were sorely needed after Denver fell 111-108 in Game 2 at home to Miami on Sunday.

    Zach Bye @byesline

    Nikola Jokic first 3 games to begin his NBA Finals career are really gonna be a triple double, a 40+ game, and a 30-20 game. Incredible.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Denver's third leading scorer has been unspeakably bad and the Nuggets are still on verge of running Miami out of the gym. What a performance by Jokic and Murray so far.

    Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

    I like watching Jokić play basketball because he really looks like he's working. Like this is his job and he has to work like the rest of us. Just another day at the office

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both with triple-doubles in the Nuggets Game 3 win:<br><br>Jokic: 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists<br>Murray: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists<br><br>They're claiming the top-spot as the NBA's best duo.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Jamal Murray is one rebound away from a triple-double....He and Jokic were insane tonight

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Yep <br><br>✅ The defining game of Jokic-Murray's career as a duo <a href="https://t.co/sLsBvw5U9v">https://t.co/sLsBvw5U9v</a>

    AUtlanta @BeckettHits

    Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic today against the Heat: <a href="https://t.co/0T4wIbMfiF">pic.twitter.com/0T4wIbMfiF</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jokic and Jamal vs the Heat starters tonight:<br><br>Murray/Jokic — Heat starters — <br>66 PTS 66 PTS<br>31 REB 25 REB<br>20 AST 12 AST <a href="https://t.co/7zn2NpNbwE">pic.twitter.com/7zn2NpNbwE</a>

    Eddie A Johnson @Jumpshot8

    We know Jokic is tremendous , but I have from the beginning before his injury, Jamal Murray is an all league performer and has proven it this entire playoff. <a href="https://t.co/uGHQYfFyPe">https://t.co/uGHQYfFyPe</a>

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    Simply a dominant effort by <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> as the dynamite duo for Denver vs <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> were superb . Yes Nikola Jokic a triple double machine had 32-21-10- Jamal Murray had 34-10-10! Just an incredible duo !

    Amit Mann @Amit_Mann

    Nikola Jokic is getting his respect, now it's time for Jamal Murray to get his too. In these playoffs: <br><br>27 PTS | 48 FG% | 39 3P% | 5.4 AST | 6.6 REB <br><br>In a crucial Finals Game 3 vs. the Heat: 34-10-10 triple-double <a href="https://t.co/GBQJVvtXZJ">pic.twitter.com/GBQJVvtXZJ</a>

    Game 4 will take place in Miami on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.