NBA Considering USA vs. International All-Star Game, Commissioner Adam Silver Says

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on ESPN's NBA Countdown prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday that the league is considering a United States vs. International format for the All-Star Game.

"It's not a new idea, and when it's come up historically, we thought there would be such an imbalance. Not necessarily because of the competition on the floor, but in fairness to the players. Even now as it continues to grow where more than 25 percent of our players are born outside the United States.

"So if you're picking from one pool of 25 percent and the other pool of 75 percent, it might not be fair. But when it came up again at the competition committee, people said, 'Well maybe we'll figure out a way to deal with that.' You select the All-Star team and if you need to add a few international players to even out the team.

"So I agree with you. I think it would be incredibly exciting. We obviously aren't going to be doing it this year going to Indianapolis where the All-Star Game is because we have to talk to the Players Association about it. But I think as this game becomes more global, with yet another international MVP this year, we should be looking at that and I think there would be enormous excitement from the fans and I think the players would really be into it as well."

The All-Star Game began in 1951 and stuck with an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format until 2018, when it switched to a new method where the top vote-getters in the East and West would each pick starters and reserves via a draft. That has been the case ever since.

The Rising Stars Challenge, featuring the NBA's top first- and second-year players, notably utilized a Team USA vs. Team World format from 2015 to 2021.

