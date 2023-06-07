Kevin Durant Deletes Tweet Saying Jokić Wants to FaceTime His Horses, Not Be NBA Star

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant has added his voice into the discourse about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić's personality.

In a since-deleted tweet, Durant wrote he thinks Jokić doesn't care to be seen as a star and is content FaceTiming his horses and hopping in a pool.

As the Nuggets have made their way to the NBA Finals, there's been a lot of discussion about whether or not Jokić is an "exciting" player.

On May 29, Matt Brooks of the Nuggets' team website wrote a story calling the two-time NBA MVP "quiet," "reserved" and "driven but does so without coming off as braggadocious or exaggerated."

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently told JJ Redick on The Old Man and The Three podcast "no one's going to care" if Jokić wins a title because he's "not doing anything kids want to see."

The debate over Jokić is odd because he's a center who does things no one at the position has ever done in NBA history. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has called him "a reincarnation of Larry Bird."

Magic Johnson sent out this tweet while watching Jokić against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals:

Jokić won back-to-back MVP awards in the previous two years. He had arguably his best season in 2022-23, nearly averaging a triple-double with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in 69 starts.

Jokić has taken his dominance to another level in the postseason. The five-time All-Star has nine triple-doubles in the playoffs. The rest of the NBA has a total of three. He's averaging 30.4 points on 54.5 percent shooting (46.9 percent from three), 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game in 17 playoff starts.

Even though Jokić may not be flashy in the same ways as other top stars, his style of play has made him the most dominant offensive player in the NBA. He has the Nuggets three wins away from winning their first NBA championship.