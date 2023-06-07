X

    Lionel Messi's 'Revolutionary' Rumored Move to MLS' Inter Miami Has Fans Hyped

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2023

    PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 3: Lionel Messi #30 of Paris Saint-Germain during the Paris Saint-Germain V Clermont, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Parc des Princes on June 3, 2023, in Paris, France (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    More than a decade after the "Beckham Experiment" ended, MLS is reportedly repeating the formula.

    Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported Wednesday that Lionel Messi has agreed to a contract with Inter Miami.

    Guillem Balague of the BBC reported the agreement "includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple." According to The Athletic's Paul Tenorio, Felipe Cardenas and Pablo Maurer, Messi could potentially receive a share of revenue generated from new subscriptions to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, and he was offered a "profit-sharing agreement" with Adidas.

    As one would expect, social media was abuzz following the news.

    timthetatman👑 @timthetatman

    ive been a Miami fan my whole life

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    Messi is coming to <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>. Surreal. Landmark signing for the league landing the World's best player a mere 6 months after winning the World Cup with Argentina. HUGE <a href="https://t.co/Ruvd5uGRCh">https://t.co/Ruvd5uGRCh</a>

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    B/R Football @brfootball

    The crowd last time Leo Messi was on vacation in Miami 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TNTSportsAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TNTSportsAR</a>)<a href="https://t.co/S32607LTCu">pic.twitter.com/S32607LTCu</a>

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    Tickets for the Inter Miami vs. LAFC match on 9/3 have already increased from $81 to $422, per <a href="https://twitter.com/TickPick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TickPick</a>.<br><br>That's the Messi effect 📈 <a href="https://t.co/kGs7JOFgej">pic.twitter.com/kGs7JOFgej</a>

    Kim McCauley @kimischilling

    Broke: MLS is just a retirement league<br><br>Woke: Messi to MLS is fun<br><br>Bespoke: Messi going on loan to Barcelona next January and losing in the Champions League round of 16 is going to be hilarious

    Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117

    Messi will become the greatest sportsman to play on American soil since Michael Jordan.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "It would mean everything, it would be the most revolutionary signing in the history of MLS." <a href="https://twitter.com/Nicocantor1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nicocantor1</a> on what Lionel Messi signing for Inter Miami would mean for the MLS. 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/6dkeFUysP3">pic.twitter.com/6dkeFUysP3</a>

    roger bennett @rogbennett

    Incredible day for Football in America and all who love growth of game in this nation. MLS just signed global icon fresh off World Cup victory. We had Pelé and Beckham here before but Messi may just be 5'7 is but is one person human billboard visible everywhere on the Planet🐐🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/fdnAfyUier">https://t.co/fdnAfyUier</a>

    Morning Brew ☕️ @MorningBrew

    February: Apple TV pays $2.5 billion for MLS broadcast rights<br><br>June: Messi signs for Inter Miami<br><br>Tim Cook always knows<br> <a href="https://t.co/1yLNbxSpLu">pic.twitter.com/1yLNbxSpLu</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Messi in the MLS next year<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/EJTSpUkCWx">pic.twitter.com/EJTSpUkCWx</a>

    Alexi Lalas @AlexiLalas

    If true, of course. He's arguably the GOAT. But my excitement is about what he can do to help push <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a> &amp; soccer further along in the US. This is a decades-long labor (of love) to increase relevance, credibility, and appeal. It doesn't end with Messi...just hope it gets easier. <a href="https://t.co/OYnTz9TC5Y">https://t.co/OYnTz9TC5Y</a>

    Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_

    This is absolutely huge for MLS, needless to say. Leo Messi, fresh off the World Cup, still amongst the best around — America's going to witness something very, very special.

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Content you need: Tua Tagovailoa on the arrival of Messi to Miami. <a href="https://t.co/lRmkFMjI0n">pic.twitter.com/lRmkFMjI0n</a>

    EiF @EiFSoccer

    Messi's arrival to MLS will be massive, truly incomprehensible ripple effects here.<br><br>Every single Inter Miami game will be packed. Every Inter Miami away game will be packed. His jersey sales will go through the roof…it's hard to truly fathom what this will do for the league.

    A lot has changed within MLS since David Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007, and that includes how the league is viewed outside of the United States.

    But pulling out all the stops to attract Messi also shows how MLS is still fighting to be more relevant, both domestically and abroad.

    Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, told reporters that MLS Season Pass was "certainly doing much better than we had forecasted" but declined to provide specific subscriber numbers.

    The short-term commercial boost to MLS and its partners should be massive because Messi is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. It will be at least a few years before the full impact of his arrival is clear.

