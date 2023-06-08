Winners and Losers of Lionel Messi Signing with Inter Miami

0 of 6

Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bienvenido a Miami, Lionel Messi!

On Wednesday, the signing of the 35-year-old was teased by Inter Miami on their Twitter page.

The tweet has now amassed over 5 million views, showing just how momentous the occasion is. The signing of Messi is a significant accomplishment, not just for Miami but for Major League Soccer as a whole.

After a two-year-long journey to acquire his services, the South Florida side prevailed, snatching the signature of the Argentine away from Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad pushed hard for the Argentine, but fell short. Barcelona desperately wanted their legend to return - only to be hampered by La Liga's financial fair play rules.

With the situation having settled, let's evaluate the winners and losers from the entire saga.