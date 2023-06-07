Damian Lillard Talks Hypothetical Trades to Heat, Nets: 'Both Have Capable Rosters'

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard named the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as teams he hypothetically wouldn't mind landing with in the event of a trade.

Appearing Tuesday on Showtime Sports' The Last Stand, the 32-year-old was asked about rumors and speculation of a potential trade to the Heat, Nets, New York Knicks or Boston Celtics, and which of those teams he would most like to play for (beginning at the 49:20 mark):

Lillard immediately said "Miami obviously," noting that Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is his "dog." He went on to call Nets wing Mikal Bridges his "dog" as well, and he added that both Miami and Brooklyn have "capable rosters."

In response to a follow-up question regarding whether he believes he will still be a member of the Blazers when the 2023-24 NBA regular season begins, Lillard said, "I do."

Over the past several years, many of the NBA's biggest stars have bounced around between multiple teams, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Jimmy Butler to name a few.

Because of that, Lillard has constantly been pressed about his potential desire to play elsewhere over the years, but he has always been steadfast in his desire to win a championship in Portland.

Even so, he isn't closed off to the idea of a trade if the Blazers want to make it happen, as he said last year that he won't "fight" a trade if one is agreed upon since he doesn't want to be somewhere he isn't wanted.

Lillard has spent his entire 11-year NBA career in Portland ever since going No. 6 overall in the 2012 NBA draft. He has established himself as a consistent offensive force and arguably one of the best pure shooters the NBA has ever seen.

The Weber State product is a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, and he boasts impressive career averages of 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal per game.

Starting with Lillard's second NBA season in 2013-14, the Blazers made eight consecutive playoff appearances, but they were knocked out in the first round five times and only made it as far as the Western Conference Finals once.

Portland missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and it is no coincidence that it came amid Lillard struggling with injuries, as he missed all but 29 games in 2021-22 and missed 24 games this season.

Lillard is only under contract for two more seasons, so if the Blazers don't feel they can build a winner around him during that time, something could come to a head on the trade front in the near future.

Miami would be a great landing spot for him since they already have Butler and Adebayo and are currently in the NBA Finals, but it is unclear if they have the assets needed to make it happen.

Brooklyn could be a much strong possibility, though, since it has plenty of trade chips after dealing Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Irving to the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline this season.