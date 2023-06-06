WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 6

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 6June 6, 2023
WWE NXT has begun to set a new path to the future and would feature top talent from the gold brand fighting for a new opportunity on the June 6 edition.
The women of NXT including Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria would fight in a No. 1 contender battle royal for a chance to face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Champion.
Mustafa Ali would wrestle in an NXT ring for the first time since 2017, facing the dangerous Joe Gacy. The rest of Schism was set for a six-person tag to settle the rivalry with Diamond Mine.
Eddy Thorpe looked to finally shut up Damon Kemp in a rematch. Blair Davenport returned to action against Dani Palmer.
Ilja Dragunov would speak for the first time since his brutal battle with Dijak. Carmelo Hayes was certain to respond to Baron Corbin's attack after last week's main event.
This was a big show for NXT, continuing the brand's impressive rebuild of a young roster.
Ilja Dragunov Stands Up to Baron Corbin
- Dragunov showed a large black bruise on the right side of his body from Battleground.
- After the face-off, Trick Williams clotheslined Corbin out of the ring.
- The Czar headed to the back. He was ambushed by Bron Breakker.
- Earlier in the night, Duke Hudson found Thea Hail after a tough training session with Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak, trying to help her refocus on the battle royal later.
Baron Corbin marched to the ring and decried the way the NXT roster had grown lazy and arrogant. Ilja Dragunov interrupted to challenge The Lone Wolf to determine the true No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship.
This was a fine opening for the night, playing up the chaos that came from Corbin's return to NXT last week. The Lone Wolf makes sense as an NXT veteran looking back on the gold old days without the crowd supporting him.
Dragunov should be looking for a shot at the NXT Championship, and he presents a unique challenger for Corbin.
It was surprising to not see Carmelo Hayes right off the bat, but NXT has time to keep building the feud. Hopefully, Melo vs. The Czar is the longer term goal while Corbin can be an early credible speed bump for that match.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Diamond Mine vs. Schism
- In a repeat showcase of The Creed Brothers' strength, Julius deadlifted Reid from a sitting position into a delayed vertical suplex position. He traded Reid with Brutus then took him back before hitting the suplex.
- In an impressive sequence, Brutus planted Fowler then hit him with a standing moonsault. He suplexed Julius onto him followed by allowing Nile to suplex him onto their rival. Finally, Julius helped Nile hit a standing senton bomb.
- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo met Tony D'Angelo in jail, promising to make Gallus pay.
Julius Creed and Brutus Creed showed their athleticism against Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid but stepped aside for Ivy Nile in the end. Nile had Ava locked in the dragon sleeper, but Reid saved her. Ava headbutt Nile with a metal mask to steal the win.
The unreal athleticism of The Creed Brothers is unmatched, even by the main roster. When these three arrived on Raw or SmackDown, they will turn heads with a larger audience.
This was clearly about highlighting Nile, who ran the wave of momentum that comes from The Creeds and Dyad clashing. It is just a shame that Ava could not keep up with the field.
This was the most fans have seen Ava perform to date. She looked sluggish and awkward. Her strikes got nowhere close to landing. She carried none of the imposing presence she has built as a manager.
Hopefully, NXT is not too committed to pushing Ava soon. Nile is far more ready and could see a revenge win against her rival soon.
Result
Schism def. Diamond Mine by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer
- NXT showed a video package, highlighting Davenport's recent actions.
- NXT used a smoke machine for Davenport's entrance, and the smoke was still in the air during the match.
- Mr. Stone struggled to convince Von Wagner to speak to a therapist. He finally agreed when he saw the woman that he would be speaking with privately.
Dani Palmer got punched in the face early and often in this one-sided fight. Blair Davenport ripped her off the top rope by her hair before finishing it up with a Falcon Arrow.
NXT is taking it slow with Palmer much like Sol Ruca at the beginning of her run, so it was not surprising to see her lose so soon. However, she got in basically no offense throughout.
The point was to sell Davenport as a big deal. It mostly worked, though her offense was not quite as crisp as a dangerous striker should be. She will need to iron that out with more capable rivals.
Result
Davenport def. Palmer by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams
- NXT highlighted a tweet from Melo who advised that he was healing up from last week and would make The Lone Wolf pay soon.
- Booker T agreed with Corbin that the whole industry has grown too soft.
- The Lone Wolf targeted the knee of Trick, sending his leg hard into the announce table and steel steps.
- After the win, Corbin warned Dragunov that he would gladly fight him next week.
- Dana Brooke revealed she was joining the battle royal. She is not a free agent, so this is a more awkward move than the usage of Corbin and Mustafa Ali.
- In an interview, Tiffany Stratton welcomed all challengers and put over Lyra Valkyria as the biggest threat.
Because of a post-segment attack from Bron Breakker on Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams was given the first shot at Baron Corbin. Trick Williams pushed The Lone Wolf hard, but a knee injury during the match slowed him. Corbin won with End of Days.
This was a fine but bland battle of strikers. Even with an invested crowd, there was no spark to the match-up. The Lone Wolf beat up his NXT opponent until Trick decided to sell his knee injury at the last moment.
While this is the kind of match Corbin has needed while continuing to lose repeatedly on SmackDown, these two did not have the chemistry to make this a breakout moment for Trick.
It merely served to delay more exciting pairings of The Lone Wolf taking on Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.
Result
Corbin def. Trick by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Notable Moments
Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy
- Ali promised that he would finally win gold in NXT. The NXT North American champion was ready to hand the free agent a title opportunity, but Ali wanted to earn it.
- Booker T called Gacy the leader of Schism, but it has looked more like Ava is the true leader with each week. Losses like this do not help.
- Carrying the momentum from WWE Night of Champions and a more welcoming NXT crowd, Ali felt like a genuine big star in this environment. Even the giddy way that Lee acted around him sold a star power Ali has not had recently.
- On the latest Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee joined the desk as the Senior International Correspondent, making fun of Noam Dar. Frazer challenged The Scottish Supernova to a Heritage Cup match.
- Later, Dar seemingly accepted the challenge with complete confidence.
Joe Gacy did some damage to Mustafa Ali early, but after a surprise sunset flip powerbomb, Ali picked up a fast win off a 450 splash. Schism tried to sneak attack the free agent, but Wes Lee and Tyler Bate made the save, clearing the ring like last week.
While Baron Corbin took over 10 minutes to defeat Trick, it took Ali maybe three to take down Gacy. It was a genuine squash match where The Schism's supposed leader looked out of his depth.
This was an impactful way to immediately sell that Ali is not just a challenger but a genuine threat to Lee's title reign. However, it absolutely came at the expense of Gacy's remaining credibility.
If Schism is going to move forward, Gacy needs to evolve. It might be best to just move on from the whole crew, rebranding them around Ava.
Result
Ali def. Gacy by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
- Kemp dominated this match from the outset, including hitting an emphatic rolling fireman's carry and backbreaker.
- After realizing too many teams were closer than them in NXT, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade agreed to fight each other to find their chemistry next week.
Damon Kemp once more fell to Eddy Thorpe, but it was with controversy. Thorpe hit a bridging German suplex, and the referee missed Kemp's foot on the second rope.
Round two did not get nearly enough time to deliver. These two can hit hard and deliver big moves, but the story was half-baked in this four-minute exhibition.
Given the controversial ending, hopefully the final match will have a more complete spotlight. Thorpe especially has yet to show the full scope of his offense against top competition.
Result
Thorpe def. Kemp by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments