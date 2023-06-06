WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 6

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT has begun to set a new path to the future and would feature top talent from the gold brand fighting for a new opportunity on the June 6 edition.

The women of NXT including Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria would fight in a No. 1 contender battle royal for a chance to face Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Champion.

Mustafa Ali would wrestle in an NXT ring for the first time since 2017, facing the dangerous Joe Gacy. The rest of Schism was set for a six-person tag to settle the rivalry with Diamond Mine.

Eddy Thorpe looked to finally shut up Damon Kemp in a rematch. Blair Davenport returned to action against Dani Palmer.



Ilja Dragunov would speak for the first time since his brutal battle with Dijak. Carmelo Hayes was certain to respond to Baron Corbin's attack after last week's main event.

This was a big show for NXT, continuing the brand's impressive rebuild of a young roster.

