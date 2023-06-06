NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Could Get Contract Extension, According to Execs

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Markelle Fultz has never lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but it appears the Orlando Magic are not ready to give up on the point guard they acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

Fultz, who is under contract with the Magic through the 2023-24 campaign on a partially guaranteed deal, "is a sure thing" to be back in Orlando next season, and NBA executives believe he could receive an extension, according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.

Only $2 million of Fultz's $17 million deal for 2023-24 is guaranteed, per Spotrac. He'll be a free agent next summer.

Fultz has struggled to stay healthy in his four seasons with the Magic, though he has been serviceable when he has been able to suit up.

The 25-year-old is coming off a career year in 2022-23 in which he averaged 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 60 games while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep.

The 2022-23 campaign marked Fultz's first season having played at least 60 games since the 2019-20 season when he appeared in 72 contests.

After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 34-48 record in 2022-23 and missing the playoffs for the third straight season, Orlando needs to make some changes to be competitive in the future.

If the Magic aren't going to move on from Fultz, those improvements have to come elsewhere. Orlando has some versatility and depth at guard with Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, so it's possible it could look to upgrade at forward or center.

The Magic own the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft, and the franchise's selection could be telling of what's to come.

