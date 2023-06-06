NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet an Option for Rockets if James Harden Returns to 76ers

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Houston Rockets could look toward adding Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet in free agency if Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden opts against joining his former team this offseason.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports provided the report:

"The Rockets, though, are prioritizing adding a proven table-setting point guard, then looking to acquire upgrades at the wing and center position, sources said. And for that, should Harden ultimately stick with the 76ers, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has often been linked to Houston as a secondary option who could perhaps slot into the team's lead ball-handling role."

The Rockets are a young and rebuilding team that sorely needs an infusion of veteran talent to get the team out of the NBA cellar, where it's resided for three years after trading Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021.

That answer could be Harden again. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on May 19 that "the belief among NBA executives is that James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer."

If that doesn't come to fruition, then the Rockets may reportedly turn to an impending unrestricted free agent in VanVleet, who has played all seven of his seasons with the Raptors.

The 29-year-old, who won a championship with the Raps in 2019 and earned his first All-Star appearance in 2022, averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists this past season.

VanVleet has the requisite experience and resume needed to help get Houston to greater heights.

The talent is already there with Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. and others showcasing their individual potential despite a 20-win season. They also have the No. 4 pick in this year's draft and a new head coach in Ime Udoka, who led the C's to the 2021-22 Eastern Conference title.

With VanVleet in the mix, the Rockets could take that next step. It's possible the Harden rumor comes to fruition, making the VanVleet connection a potential moot point, but the guard would be a great addition wherever he lands.