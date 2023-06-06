Report: NBA Execs Feel Scoot Henderson's 'Hunger' to Score Will Fit with LaMelo Ball

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets may be leaning toward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in this month's NBA draft, but some NBA executives are wondering whether they might be better off taking Scoot Henderson.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Henderson's "hunger" for scoring may make him an effective co-lead guard next to LaMelo Ball.

Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 G League season, solidifying himself as the top guard in this class. He was considered the clear No. 2 prospect behind Victor Wembanyama for most of the predraft process, but the Hornets moving up to No. 2 has most evaluators projecting Miller as the second pick.

Miller is a more natural basketball fit next to Ball, given he fills a need on the wing and acts as a floor spacer. It's still more likely than not that the Hornets prioritize fit over trying to roll the dice on a two-guard lineup, but it is an interesting proposition.

"I think I'd work out over there as well," Henderson told Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. "I don't have to be ball dominant. When my time comes, I'll kill."

Ball has shown the ability to play off the ball and has a solid three-point stroke as a 37.7 percent shooter from distance for his career. That said, he's also a prolific passer and has worked best as the lead guard throughout his career.

Pairing Miller with a potentially returning Miles Bridges would provide the Hornets with young, stellar players on the wings who can help Ball as he continues to return from injury-plagued seasons. On the other hand, there is plenty of evidence from recent NBA history that says you simply draft the best player available and roll the dice in hopes it will all work out.