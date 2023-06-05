X

    NBA Rumors: LeBron James Lakers-Mavs Trade Called 'Unrealistic' Despite Kyrie Buzz

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 26 : LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball as Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Lakers won 111-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    It would be rather surprising if LeBron James was on the Dallas Mavericks next season, even if that is what former teammate Kyrie Irving reportedly wants.

    Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Monday that Irving prefers the Mavericks to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers superstar via trade so they could form a new Big Three alongside Luka Dončić.

    However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic cited a source with the Lakers who called such a possibility "unrealistic" in large part because Dallas doesn't have the pieces to land one of the best players in NBA history.

    "If James were to demand a trade, and the Lakers were to entertain offers, it would take more than a package of, say, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dāvis Bertāns, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft and another future first to get a deal done," Buha wrote. "The Lakers simply aren't interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade, according to multiple team sources."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NBA Rumors: LeBron James Lakers-Mavs Trade Called 'Unrealistic' Despite Kyrie Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon