NBA Rumors: LeBron James Lakers-Mavs Trade Called 'Unrealistic' Despite Kyrie Buzz

It would be rather surprising if LeBron James was on the Dallas Mavericks next season, even if that is what former teammate Kyrie Irving reportedly wants.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Monday that Irving prefers the Mavericks to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers superstar via trade so they could form a new Big Three alongside Luka Dončić.

However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic cited a source with the Lakers who called such a possibility "unrealistic" in large part because Dallas doesn't have the pieces to land one of the best players in NBA history.

"If James were to demand a trade, and the Lakers were to entertain offers, it would take more than a package of, say, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dāvis Bertāns, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft and another future first to get a deal done," Buha wrote. "The Lakers simply aren't interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade, according to multiple team sources."

