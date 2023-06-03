No. 1 Oklahoma Softball Wins 50th Straight Game, Reaches Women's CWS Semifinals

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

One step closer to history.

With a dominant 9-0 victory over Tennessee in five innings on Saturday, Oklahoma softball won its 50th-consecutive game—extending its existing record—and advanced to the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

The Sooners are still on track to make history and become just the second team to ever win three consecutive national titles.

"We don't talk about it," coach Patty Gasso said of the win streak. "We don't. We really don't. Because what we want to do is bring a national championship back to the University of Oklahoma and the state of Oklahoma because that will never be taken away from us. You can never take that away. It will live forever.

"... Records are being broken all the time. It's an honor. I had a conversation with [legendary former Arizona softball coach] Mike Candrea, which was really wonderful. We connected throughout the season. He's just very congratulatory. That is great. But it's just moving on. It's taking things home that no one can take away. That's what we're about."

Oklahoma got a great start out of pitcher Jordy Bahl, who allowed just one hit in 3.2 innings. She then got great backup from the rest of the Sooners' bullpen, which did not allow a hit the rest of the way.

Offensively, the team rode homers from infielder Tiare Jennings and catcher Kinzie Hansen in the win. Jennings had a three-run homer in the second inning while Hansen followed that up with a two-run bomb in the next frame before getting some more insurance runs later on.