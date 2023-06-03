Heat's Kevin Love on Becoming NBA Coach: 'I Don't Know If I'm Built for That'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love sat down with Sam Amick of The Athletic to discuss numerous topics, and one of them was whether the five-time All-Star envisioned himself becoming a coach someday.

Love doesn't and explained why.

"Nah. I don't know if I could do that," Love said.

"You know, the beauty of it is that you see guys like (the Nuggets') Michael Malone, and you see guys like Spo who are long-tenured coaches — of course Pop (the Spurs' Gregg Popovich). Guys like that. But it's so much a 'What have you done for me lately?' type of experience."

Amick noted that the last few weeks around the Association have proved that notion before Love responded.

"Pffft. Right?! So I think there is something within an organization that I could slide into after I'm done playing, but in terms of coaching? I don't know if I'm built for that."

The former UCLA star isn't done with his playing days as of yet, although coaching doesn't appear to be a post-career option.

He certainly has plenty of experience and a fantastic resume to become a coach if he ever changes his mind. Love has played 15 NBA seasons, making five All-Star games and two All-NBA teams. He's played under some successful coaches (e.g. Flip Saunders, Mike Brown, Ty Lue, Erik Spoelstra) and reached the league mountaintop as a core member of the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers with superstar LeBron James.

But Love's career is still going. He has averaged 8.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 62 games (20 starts) this season for the Heat and Cavaliers, who waived the big man on Feb. 18.

Love signed with the Heat two days later and has started 31 of his 37 games (including playoffs) for Miami, which is now in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets after becoming just the second No. 8 seed to make the championship round.

The former UCLA star isn't done with his playing days as of yet, though, and the Heat will now face Denver for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.