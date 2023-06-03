Alabama's Nick Saban, SEC Commish, Coaches, Lawmakers to Meet About NIL Regulation

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will be among several SEC coaches and administrators set to meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., next week regarding the topic of name, image and likeness rules in college sports.

According to Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, said coaches from football, men's and women's basketball and other sports will be present to discuss NIL.

Sankey added: "This is an opportunity to focus on athletics, some of the pressures that we're facing. Communicate that, given the realities of college athletics, Congress is the place that can fix the issues that we have."

Due to a Supreme Court decision, NIL compensation became legal in college sports starting in 2021, allowing college athletes to legally profit off their name, image and likeness for the first time.

That has been a major coup for collegiate athletes, but it has also led to concerns about whether the system now allows schools to lure in top-flight recruits with promises of huge NIL payouts.

Saban has been one of the most vocal critics of the current system, per Kelly, as he recently said:

"I don't think it's going to be a level playing field. Some people are showing a willingness to spend more than others. If you want to bring the NFL into it, they have a salary cap and they have all the things that level the playing field. We could put guidelines on some of this stuff that would do the same thing."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio opined that Saban essentially wants a salary cap in place for NIL so that all schools are permitted to spend the same amount and nothing beyond that.

Florio added that Saban may feel threatened by the fact that there are schools in bigger cities with richer alumni groups capable of outspending Alabama and landing top recruits.

While it may merely be a coincidence, Saban and the Crimson Tide have not won a national championship since the NIL rules were put in place, as Georgia has won each of the past two national titles.

Alabama did reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2021, but it fell to Georgia. Last season, the Tide lost two games and failed to make it into the CFP.

Although Bama continues to be among the top programs in college football, the gap is seemingly closing, and NIL may be part of the reason why.