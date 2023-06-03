Stephen Strasburg Rumors: Nationals Don't 'Have Any Disability Insurance on' Contract

Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Washington Nationals haven't received any financial relief from Stephen Strasburg's contract despite the injury issues that have prevented him from pitching in a game since June 9, 2022.

Per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, the Nationals didn't take out any disability insurance on Strasburg's seven-year, $245 million contract signed in December 2019 because the "premiums would have been extremely high" even if the club and a company "could have agreed on a policy given Strasburg's age and extensive injury history."

Dougherty, citing sources, reported there is "increasing doubt" within the Nationals' organization about whether Strasburg will ever be able to pitch again.

Strasburg's extension was almost a reward for how integral he was for the Nationals during their run to the World Series in 2019.

The 34-year-old had a 1.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 36.1 innings in six appearances during that postseason run. He was named World Series MVP after going 2-0 with 14 strikeouts and four runs allowed in two starts against the Houston Astros.

Strasburg was also fantastic during the 2019 regular season. He led the NL with 18 wins, 209 innings and ranked second with 251 strikeouts.

Even though Strasburg made 33 starts in 2019, there were significant injury concerns before that season. He only had two seasons with at least 180 innings pitched from 2010 to '18 and made fewer than 30 starts in four consecutive seasons from 2015 to '18.

Since signing his new deal, Strasburg's injury issues have gotten worse. He only made two starts in 2020 due to carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. The three-time All-Star had two stints on the injured list in the first half of the 2021 season due to shoulder and neck issues.

The Nationals announced in July 2021 that Strasburg would undergo neck surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome. He made one start last season, allowing seven runs in 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins, but went back on the injured list five days later due to a stress reaction in his ribs.

Strasburg didn't report to spring training on time due to a setback in his recovery related to his thoracic outlet surgery.

Dougherty noted some people have described Strasburg's complications as "severe nerve damage" and he's been unable to perform any rehab activities for more than a month with no indication he will be able to pitch in the near-future.

Strasburg has a $35 million base salary in every season of his contract that runs through 2026, but the deal includes $80 million in deferred money that will be paid out over three years starting in 2027.