Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Cowboys Haven't Closed the Door; Open to Contract If RB Wants

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys may not be done with Ezekiel Elliott if the three-time Pro Bowler is open to returning on a new contract.

Appearing on the Saturday morning episode of SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the Cowboys haven't "closed the door" on a reunion with Elliott in 2023:

"I checked in with somebody this week, who said that Dallas has not closed the door on a potential Zeke return. Now, there's nothing cooking there, and it might not happen, but I was told that Dallas certainly would re-engage in conversation if Zeke wanted to do that. But he could continue to wait and see what develops in the next few months job wise."

