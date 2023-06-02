Churchill Downs to Suspend Racing amid Investigation into 12 Horse Deaths at Track

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Racing operations at Churchill Downs Racetrack, the home of the Kentucky Derby, will be suspended through the remainder of the Spring Meet (July 3) so Churchill Downs Incorporated can "thoroughly examine safety measures" after 12 horses died following the stable area reopening for training on March 30.

A statement from Churchill Downs Incorporated, which noted that races will move to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, in the interim, read in part:

"Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the Company will suspend racing operations at Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") beginning June 7, 2023, through the remainder of the Spring Meet, scheduled to run to July 3. Live racing at Churchill Downs will be conducted as scheduled this weekend on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. The remainder of the race meet will be relocated to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming ("Ellis Park") in Henderson, Kentucky, beginning on Saturday, June 10.

"Churchill Downs Racetrack has seen an unusual number of horse injuries over the previous month resulting in 12 equine fatalities. Following a thorough internal review and concurrent investigations conducted by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ("KHRC") and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority ("HISA"), no single factor has been identified as a potential cause and no discernable pattern has been detected to link the fatalities."

Per Cydney Henderson of USA Today, Lost in Limbo and Kimberley Dream were euthanized after suffering "inoperable and unrecoverable" leg injuries last Friday and Saturday, according to a Churchill Downs statement. That marked the 11th and 12th equine fatalities in two months.

