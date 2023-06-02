NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Unlikely to Deal No. 17 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will "most likely" keep the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who also noted that sentiment could change if the right deal comes along.

"The most likely outcome is the Lakers keeping the No. 17 pick, according to multiple team sources not authorized to speak publicly. But that could change if the right trade becomes available — including a team making an enticing offer for the Lakers to trade back later in the draft. I think the right trade would involve using the pick to secure a starting-level upgrade available in a trade on draft night or later this offseason — like, say, Myles Turner in Indiana."

The Lakers have some big decisions to make this offseason after making a run to the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed.

D'Angelo Russell is an unrestricted free agent, while Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are restricted free agents. Buha said in his article that the team's "tentative" roadmap right now is "to run it back with as much of this past season's group as they can possibly afford" under the recently agreed-upon, and stricter, collective bargaining agreement.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously said on May 18 that the Lakers would also like to retain all three players.

LeBron James also said that he will consider retirement this offseason, which could put a huge wrench into the team's offseason plans if that actually comes to fruition.

L.A. has the No. 17 pick to add to the roster or use as a trade piece.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report selected Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin to go to L.A. in his latest mock draft.

The Lakers have also been frequently connected with Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner in the past, and it's conceivable that the first-rounder could go to Indiana for the big man.

For now, general manager Rob Pelinka has some big decisions to make as he looks to keep this roster in championship contention after a deep playoff run.