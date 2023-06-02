NFL Rumors: Dolphins 'Inquired' About D'Andre Swift Trade Before Dalvin Cook Links

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Miami Dolphins could use some added depth at running back entering the 2023 season, and it appears they expressed interest in one veteran at the position before he was moved to another franchise.

The Dolphins "inquired" with the Lions about D'Andre Swift after Detroit selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Lions ended up trading Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a 2023 seventh-round selection.

Aside from Swift, the Dolphins have also been linked to Minnesota Vikings running back and Miami native Dalvin Cook this offseason.

Fowler reported recently on SportsCenter that Cook is expected to be traded or released this summer given his $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season and suggested Miami as a potential destination:

"I'm told Dalvin Cook is down in South Florida working out. He's cleared off that torn labrum that had surgery this offseason. So, he's good to go, and he's sort of awaiting his fate. I'm told the Vikings are willing to hold onto his $14 million cap hit for now until they figure out what to do. They want to do right by the player but teams I've talked to believe that he'll be in a new uniform via trade or release. And there should be a market for his services. Now, I'm told that he loves Minnesota but he's open to a fresh start, and Miami could be an intriguing option. They've been linked to Cook in recent months."

The Fins currently have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as their top running backs. Mostert led the team with 891 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2022, and Wilson was second with 392 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

Miami drafted De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Texas A&M, and the franchise also has Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin and Chris Brooks on the roster at running back.

There's no denying Cook would be a significant upgrade for the Dolphins in the backfield.

The 27-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and has posted four consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards. He is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.

If the Dolphins were to trade for Cook, they'd be taking on his contract for the next three seasons. His cap hit is $15.6 million in 2024 and $13.5 million in 2025, per Spotrac.

Given the cap charges, the Dolphins could wait until Cook is released to try to sign him as a free agent. The team currently has $13.9 million in cap room, per OverTheCap.