DeAndre Hopkins Prioritizing Contract over Preferred QBs on Top-5 List, NFL Exec Says

While DeAndre Hopkins is still searching for a Super Bowl ring, it appears he's still prioritizing money, and playing with his preferred quarterback will not come before his salary demands.

An NFL executive who has communicated with Hopkins' camp told The Athletic's Tim Graham that the veteran wide receiver's "preferred passer won't supersede his preferred payout."

A few days before he was released by the Cardinals, Hopkins revealed on the I Am Athlete podcast that he'd like to play with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert.

If Hopkins is prioritizing money, the Bills and Chiefs may be out on the veteran given their lack of cap space. Buffalo has just $1.4 million in space, per OverTheCap, and Kansas City has just $652,557 in cap space.

That's not to say they couldn't clear the cap space, but it would be difficult for either franchise to do so. Graham even reported that the Bills are considered a "long shot" to land Hopkins.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have $13.5 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, and adding Hopkins to a pass-catching unit that already includes A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith would make for an even more dangerous offense.

The Ravens also have $11.5 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, and pairing Hopkins with Odell Beckham Jr. would help Baltimore elevate a passing offense that has been lackluster over the last few seasons.

Additionally, the Chargers have $12.6 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, and Hopkins would fit in nicely alongside Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and rookie Quentin Johnston.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last month that Hopkins was seeking a deal similar to the one-year, $15 million contract Beckham signed with the Ravens. If that's the case, most teams will need to create cap space to sign him this summer.

With training camp around the corner, all eyes will be on Hopkins as fans await his highly anticipated decision.