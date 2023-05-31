Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor: 'I'll Beat the F--king F--k Out of You'

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jake Paul fired back at Conor McGregor this week after the UFC star recently made disparaging remarks about Paul.

Appearing on his brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast (h/t Drake Riggs of MMA Fighting), Jake Paul didn't hold back regarding McGregor, saying:

"Guess what, Conor? I'll beat the f--king f--k out of you and you can't box as good as me. I'm gonna do to Nate [Diaz] what you couldn't, which is knock him the f--k out. You're gonna be sitting there with your new beer company that's failing, drinking it, drunk as f--k, realizing that you pissed your life away drinking at the end of the bottle.

"You're gonna say, 'Damn. I really thought no one was gonna do what I did in this sport. I really thought no one was gonna be as big of a name. I really thought I was gonna be the biggest forever.' But you can't choose and you can't have both lives. You can't have the fun, party, cocaine life, and be the greatest fighter in the world and you chose the wrong path."

Per Riggs, McGregor was recently asked about the upcoming Aug. 5 boxing match between Paul and Diaz, the latter of whom he twice faced inside the Octagon in UFC.

McGregor picked Diaz to beat Paul and called Paul "windy" and a "donkey."

While McGregor has not fought since July 2021 due to suffering a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier, he is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and one of the biggest stars and draws in the history of the promotion.

McGregor suffered his first loss under the UFC umbrella in 2016 when Diaz beat him by submission at UFC 196. The Irishman bounced back to defeat Diaz by majority decision at UFC 202.

Although McGregor has yet to make his UFC return after nearly two years out of the cage, he is tentatively scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in the coming months.

After that, a boxing match with Paul could be on the table if McGregor wants it, as Paul said:

"That money fight will always be there and when I knock Nate Diaz the f--k out and you realize I'm the biggest fight for you, call me and I'll answer. I'm my own boss, I make my own decisions. I'm not controlled by [UFC president] Dana White, I don't have a dad. So, I can make the fight happen. If Dana lets you make the fight happen, then we can run it."

Paul used to be best known for his social media presence, but he has made a big name for himself in the boxing world since going pro in 2020.

He started 6-0 with wins over former UFC stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, but Paul suffered his first loss in February when he fell to Tommy Fury by split decision.

Fury, who is the younger brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, was the first legitimate boxer to face Paul.

McGregor is an MMA fighter by trade, but he did acquit himself well in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, even in defeat.

Regardless of who would be favored, McGregor vs. Paul would be a massive draw in the world of combat sports, and likely a huge payday for both fighters.