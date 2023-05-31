French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Wednesday

2 of 4

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The men's singles draw is already opening up a bit with Daniil Medvedev getting ousted in the first round Tuesday. Seeing the second-seeded Russian go down might have guaranteed Alcaraz wouldn't experience any loss of focus against Daniel on Wednesday.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion was a clear level or two above Daniel despite not being at his sharpest. He had 47 winners to 36 unforced errors over four sets.

When Alcaraz rode two service breaks to a 6-1 first set, it looked like the No. 1 seed was in for another easy day after barely breaking a sweat against Flavio Cobolli in the opening round.

Daniel fought back in the second, though, earning a break and jumping ahead 4-1. He also saved a break point to maintain his advantage en route to leveling the match up.

The momentum the 30-year-old built with that success quickly dissipated as Alcaraz took the first five games of the third set. The fourth set told a similar story as he overwhelmed his opponent.

"Taro was playing great," he said after winning his 22nd match on clay this season. "He is a really tough player and this year he has won matches against great players. The conditions were tough and it was really, really tough, but you have to adjust your game as best as you can. I was really focused on every shot. I played a great level and happy with the win."