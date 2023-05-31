DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: WR 'Open for Business' to All Teams amid Chiefs, Bills Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is "open for business" to each of the 32 NFL teams, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals, became eligible to sign elsewhere starting Tuesday night.

Fowler said Wednesday on Get Up the five-time Pro Bowler has "pretty much heard from most of the league, people at least checking in on him." Fowler added an agreement could come within the next few weeks and likely by training camp at the latest.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Tuesday the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both explored a Hopkins trade. Neither team was willing to absorb the full cost in terms of the draft assets and salary commitment required to make a deal happen.

Hopkins, who had been representing himself, signed with Klutch Sports on Tuesday. Having a certified agent leading the negotiations could help expedite the process.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that interest in the 30-year-old's services is so robust, a stark contrast from Arizona's inability to find a worthwhile trade package. He caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine appearances last year, and his 79.7 receiving yards per game were the 10th-best in the league.

When healthy, Hopkins remains a dynamic pass-catcher.

Taking his two-year, $54.5 million extension off the table also removes one barrier that was in the way of his finding a new home.

How big of a pay cut Hopkins is willing to accept may play a decisive role in where he signs.

The aforementioned Bills and Chiefs would give him the chance to suit up for a contender, but they have just $1.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively, in available salary-cap space, per Spotrac. Even assuming either team moves some money around, there's almost no way Buffalo or Kansas City can pay him his full market value.

Maybe Hopkins is prepared to take a lot less money in pursuit of a title, and taking a one-year contract might preserve his opportunity to collect one more sizable payday in 2024.