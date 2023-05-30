Blue Jays' Anthony Bass Apologizes for Anti-LGBTQ Instagram Post

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized Tuesday for sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ video on social media on Monday prior to the club's series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, which begins Tuesday night.

Bass said, per Scooby Axson of USA Today:

"I'll make this quick. I recognize yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that. I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized (to) them and, as of right now, I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark and we want to welcome everybody."

The Blue Jays also released a statement to the Toronto Star saying that "individual player sentiments are not representative of the club's beliefs."

"The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all," the team said in its statement. "The Blue Jays are proud to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month, including a special fourth annual Pride Weekend at the ballpark June 9 and 10, and demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark."

The anti-LGBTQ+ video Bass shared to his Instagram story on Monday called on people to boycott companies such as Target and Bud Light for their recent promotions of LGBTQ+ Pride campaigns.

"Here's the reason biblically why I believe Christians have got to be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that's pushing the things they're pushing. This is evil, this is demonic, we won't stand for it, we're not going to go to the stores anymore and we're not going to give you our money," the person in the original Instagram video said.

Amid backlash over the company's Pride campaign, Target announced last week that it had removed some LGBTQ+ clothing items from its stores and relocated other items in its southern United States locations from the front of the store to the back.

"Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work," Target said in a statement, per the Associated Press. "Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

Bud Light faced similar backlash for its sponsorship of transgender activist and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who posted a video promoting the beer on her Instagram account in April.

Bass, 35, has appeared in 20 games for the Blue Jays this season. He has recorded a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 18 innings.

The Blue Jays sit fifth in the AL East with a 28-26 record, 10 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.