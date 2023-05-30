Troy Aikman on Tom Brady Playing for Raiders in 2023: 'I Wouldn't Rule Anything Out'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Monday Night Football broadcaster Troy Aikman wonders whether Tom Brady's role with the Las Vegas Raiders will be limited to a minority ownership position.

Aikman told TMZ Sports he "wouldn't rule anything out" as it relates to Brady coming out of retirement and suiting up for the franchise. He said he believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion is done as an NFL player but that it's difficult to predict how any season will unfold.

Brady has come out of retirement once before, and the Raiders' quarterback situation may not be totally settled despite the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio detailed how Las Vegas inserted a clause into Garoppolo's contract tied to the foot injury that ended his 2022 campaign. He failed his initial physical, and the Raiders retain the ability to cut him at no additional cost if the injury prevents him from playing.

There's at least a possibility the 31-year-old never plays a snap for the franchise.

Should the Raiders find themselves searching for alternatives for whatever reason, Brady making the pivot to NFL ownership likely rules out a stunning comeback for the surefire Hall of Famer.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington laid out the hurdles that would need to be cleared:

To Aikman's point, though, you wouldn't be totally shocked if Brady somehow found a way to make this a reality.