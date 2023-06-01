Ranking MLB's 10 Biggest Disappointments So Far in 2023

5 of 10

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The miracle of all miracles happened this week: The Oakland A's won back-to-back games against the World Series favorite Atlanta Braves.

But it's going to take much more than that for this team to be anything less than a massive disappointment.

You could argue Oakland doesn't belong in the top 10, since the A's are terrible by design. In the first 11 months after the lockout ended, they traded away basically every player on the roster with even a shred of trade value and entered 2023 all but guaranteed to be the worst team in the American League. (Oakland's preseason win total was 60.5. The next-worst were Kansas City and Detroit tied at 69.5.)

You could also argue the A's should be No. 1 on this list, as they have been so much worse than we even thought was possible.

At 12-45, Oakland is on pace to win just 34 games. And with a run differential of damn near negative-200, there's nothing fluky about that record.

The A's have already been swept eight times. Prior to the recent unfathomable wins over Atlanta, their lone series win of the season came against a Kansas City team that would have the worst record in baseball by a 5.5-game margin were it not for Oakland bringing up the rear.

Oakland has also had two separate 18-game stretches of this season with a 2-16 record. The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't lost 13 games in a calendar month since August 2018, but the 2023 A's have twice suffered 16 losses in the span of less than three weeks.

In the most recent new rock bottom, they went 2-19 from May 7-28 and needed extra innings to get each of the victories. So, we're talking 21 consecutive games in which they did not have the lead at the end of the ninth inning.

After Brent Rooker hit .333 with 10 home runs in his first 26 games, even that lone bright spot has gone dark with a .185 batting average and one home run dating back to May 6.

And, oh yeah, they might be moving the franchise to Las Vegas.