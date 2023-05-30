Ranking Most Impactful Additions to NFL Defenses After Free Agency, 2023 Draft

Ranking Most Impactful Additions to NFL Defenses After Free Agency, 2023 DraftMay 30, 2023
Additions to NFL defenses may not grab as many headlines as their offensive counterparts, but each spring there are still plenty of moves made on this side of the ball which end up having a tangible impact on the league's landscape.
Many defensive talents entered the NFL and exchanged hands this offseason, but not all these acquisitions will move the needle in 2023. Some of these moves will have a relatively minor impact, while a handful of them stand a cut above the rest for their potential to significantly raise the ceiling of what a defense is capable of.
Based on a player's recent production, projected contributions during the upcoming campaign and schematic fit, here is a look at the five most impactful defensive additions following the initial waves of free agency and the NFL draft.
5. Jack Campbell Drafted by the Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions bucked common draft valuation wisdom with their selection of Jack Campbell at No. 18 overall. It was a rather early spot to grab an off-ball linebacker, especially given his status as the No. 27 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board. Even the more generous expert projections had him as a fringe Day 1 pick at best.
While the Lions may not have received the best overall player on the board with their second first-round selection of 2023, they did secure the player who best filled the most glaring hole in their defense and also meshes perfectly with the identity this squad has crafted under head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell is more than just a high-end athlete who tested extremely well at the combine—the hulking 6'5", 249-pound linebacker blazed a 4.65-second 40-yard dash and showcased a 37.5-inch vertical leap—but he's also a natural leader who will set the tone for Detroit both on the field and in the locker room.
Campbell drew rave reviews for his impressive interviews in Indianapolis, coming off as a player who seemed extremely smart and coachable by all accounts. After his selection by the Lions last month, the linebacker succinctly summed up the fit by saying: "It's only about football (in Detroit) and football is all that matters."
Expect the 22-year-old to step into the starting middle linebacker role for a Detroit defense that desperately needed a pro-ready linebacker heading into the draft. Campbell will be a massive asset for a unit that was hamstrung by defensive woes last year, allowing the most yardage and the third-most points to the opposition. Campbell's presence will not only help Detroit take the leap to respectability on defense in 2023, but also help keep the team performing at a high level on that side of the ball for years to come.
4. Will Anderson Jr. Drafted by Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr., the first defensive player off the board in the 2023 draft, has a chance to become a generational player for the Houston Texans. He was the highest rated player on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board following a decorated career at Alabama and should have little issue translating his elite pass-rushing skills to the next level.
Anderson will be the key piece to a defense that the Texans are hoping to overhaul following years of middling to poor play on that side of the ball. New head coach DeMeco Ryans was brought in largely due to his strong work running the San Francisco 49ers' defense over the last two seasons. His second draft selection in this role—which came just after the team grabbed a much-needed quarterback in C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall—shows the commitment this organization has towards improving its defense.
Houston wasn't terrible at getting after quarterbacks last year—evidenced by their middling 39 sacks—but it did allow a concerning 379.5 yards per game to opposing offense and conceded 24.7 points on average. Anderson alone won't be able to vault the Texans into the upper echelon of NFL defenses, but his presence will go a long way towards reaching that goal.
Expect Anderson to start from Day 1 and establish himself as Houston's premier pass-rusher despite the change he'll make from defensive end to stand-up outside linebacker in this system. There's high potential for him to finish the year as the squad's best overall defender, taking the first steps towards perennial Pro Bowl status in the coming seasons.
3. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles weren't content with selecting just one elite defender in the first round of the 2023 draft, as the reigning NFC Champions went out and took two potential game-changers on Day 1. Fresh off a promising Super Bowl appearance, the veteran-laden club tapped both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith to reinforce an aging defense that lost several key contributors in free agency.
These Georgia teammates both figure to play prominent roles from the jump and should keep Philadelphia's defense rating amongst the league's best for the foreseeable future. Smith and Carter will be joining forces with several other former Bulldogs who contributed to their back-to-back national title runs—a group that includes Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and fellow rookie Kelee Ringo—and will help bring a winning attitude to the City of Brotherly Love.
Carter was considered the No. 2 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, but he slipped slightly on draft day due to his involvement in a fatal crash following his school's most recent national title win. He pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to probation, community service and fined $1,000.
If Carter pans out as expected, he'll be remembered as an absolute steal for the Eagles at No. 9 overall. He'll fit right into the defensive tackle spot that Javon Hargrave left vacant following his free-agency defection and has the potential to rack up plenty of sacks and stuffs as a rookie.
Smith will provide Philly with a versatile pass-rusher who should see heavy usage in the team's edge-rushing rotation right away. He's exceptionally quick and athletic—running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine—with the ability to get after quarterbacks in a variety of ways.
2. Javon Hargrave Signed by the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers executed one of the marquee signings of the offseason when they landed standout defensive lineman Javon Hargrave. Not only did the Niners add another star defender to an already loaded roster, but they also poached him away from a Philadelphia Eagles team that beat them in the 2023 NFC Championship Game.
San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner said couldn't hide his excitement upon hearing about the signing (per David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone):
"I was probably at home jumping up and down on my bed. I mean, that was just huge. I had no idea. They kind of kept that one pretty under wraps. And when it came out, that's as huge of a get. I think he was the top free agent on the market, regardless of position. So he's going to make a huge impact for our defense."
Hargrave projects to slot in as a starting defensive tackle, taking over a spot that the team was hoping the oft-injured and disappointing Javon Kinlaw would fill. The 30-year-old—who had a career-high 11 sacks last year—should thrive while playing alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and stalwart interior defender Arik Armstead.
1. Jalen Ramsey Acquired via Trade by Miami Dolphins
The biggest defensive move of the offseason didn't come through a free agency signing or a draft selection, but rather a trade. Specifically the deal that the Miami Dolphins pulled off to pry superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey away from the Los Angeles Rams.
Considering he cost just a third-round pick to acquire, Ramsey will make a massive impact for the 'Phins in 2023. The three-time All-Pro is still one of the very best at his position despite having already played seven years in the league and entering his age 29 season. Ramsey was one of the few bright spots for the defending champions last year, earning an impressive 86.4 PFF grade for his efforts and improving slightly on the 84.5 mark he scored the previous season.
Ramsey is now set to partner with Xavien Howard—an All-Pro in his own right—to form arguably the best cornerback duo the league has to offer. Factor in an up-and-coming talent in Jevon Holland and it's looking like Miami will feature a secondary that no quarterback will want to challenge in coverage.
It remains to be seen just how great of an impact Ramsey will have on a defense that allowed a lowly 66.7 percent completion rate and only recorded eight interceptions all last season, but it figures to be an extremely noticeable one.