Ranking Most Impactful Additions to NFL Defenses After Free Agency, 2023 Draft

The Detroit Lions bucked common draft valuation wisdom with their selection of Jack Campbell at No. 18 overall. It was a rather early spot to grab an off-ball linebacker, especially given his status as the No. 27 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board. Even the more generous expert projections had him as a fringe Day 1 pick at best.

While the Lions may not have received the best overall player on the board with their second first-round selection of 2023, they did secure the player who best filled the most glaring hole in their defense and also meshes perfectly with the identity this squad has crafted under head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell is more than just a high-end athlete who tested extremely well at the combine—the hulking 6'5", 249-pound linebacker blazed a 4.65-second 40-yard dash and showcased a 37.5-inch vertical leap—but he's also a natural leader who will set the tone for Detroit both on the field and in the locker room.

Campbell drew rave reviews for his impressive interviews in Indianapolis, coming off as a player who seemed extremely smart and coachable by all accounts. After his selection by the Lions last month, the linebacker succinctly summed up the fit by saying: "It's only about football (in Detroit) and football is all that matters."

Expect the 22-year-old to step into the starting middle linebacker role for a Detroit defense that desperately needed a pro-ready linebacker heading into the draft. Campbell will be a massive asset for a unit that was hamstrung by defensive woes last year, allowing the most yardage and the third-most points to the opposition. Campbell's presence will not only help Detroit take the leap to respectability on defense in 2023, but also help keep the team performing at a high level on that side of the ball for years to come.