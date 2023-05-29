NBA Rumors: Hornets, Blazers, Rockets, Pistons Candidates to Trade Down to 'Win-Now'

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Some of the notable losers in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes may already be looking to trade down in the 2023 NBA draft, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported there's a widespread belief teams in the top five are prioritizing short-term upgrades over what they'd add by staying put:

"Pretty much every team above the Pacers that didn't win the right to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick like San Antonio is already being mentioned as a candidate to shop its upper-echelon pick for win-now considerations. No. 2 Charlotte, No. 3 Portland, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Detroit — all of those teams are generating such chatter before we make it out of May

